Anima Investment Health Care Innovation 2026: Opinions

You’ve heard of the fund Anima Investimento Health Care Innovation 2026 (ISIN: IT0005437600) and you are interested in understanding what it invests in in detail and above all what all its advantages are characteristicshis advantages they disadvantages?

If you are interested in investments and above all you want to understand in detail what type of instrument is behind this fund, follow me in this analysis because by analyzing the KID (Key Information Document) we will see all the most important aspects of the fund to understand the investment 100% and above all to try to understand if it could be a suitable choice for your needs.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Two words about Anima SGR

Let’s start, as we usually do, with a presentation of the Anima SGR company: it is based in Milan and is not part of any banking group and is therefore an independent company.

The company was founded in the 1980s and has always been dedicated to asset management services: large asset management, management of investment funds and managed savings products.

With over €150 billion of assets under management, ANIMA is one of the largest asset management companies in Italy and is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

ANIMA is considered a mid-cap stock, just like the other companies in which the fund we are examining invests.

Here you will find the entire offer of Anima funds in case you are interested.

The characteristics of Anima Investimento Health Care Innovation 2026

Anima Investimento Health Care Innovation 2026 is an open-end mutual investment fund under Italian law.

It was listed in February 2021, so it is a recent fund.

It falls within the “solutions line” of the SGR, and is designed to diversify between a bond component and a multi-asset component.

The fund can also include investment in the equity component: in principle we are talking about a flexible investment.

If you want to know more about flexible funds, you can learn more here.

What does the fund invest in?

The fund in question invests in a wallet which gradually builds exposure to stock indices that are linked to companies operating within thehealth care and to companies that produce and provide innovative products and services in the medical field.

The bottom is flexibleand lasts until June 30, 2027.

His objective is to achieve growth in the value of the invested capital over the investment time horizon (September 2021-September 2026) without predetermined constraints relating to the investment classes and geographical areas in which to invest.

Let’s see what it’s like composition of the trend portfolio in percentage:

Government and corporate bonds and/or SICAV funds of the Anima group: 60%; Multi-asset component in funds/sicavs of the Anima group: 35%; Liquidity 5%; Approximately from 20% to 50% gradually invests in derivative instruments that offer exposure to the stock index to participate in the opportunities expressed by companies operating in the healthcare sector and in the production and supply of innovative products and services in the medical field .

The benchmark

Il reference parameter for the fund’s investment it is called a benchmark. In this case, as happens in all flexible funds, it is not possible to identify a reference parameter consistent with the risks associated with the fund’s investment policy.

Instead of the benchmark, the following measure of volatility of the fund is identified, consistent with the risk measure expressed.

The volatility is equal to 9.99%.

In fact, therefore, we do not have an index to refer to.

Subscription method and revenue distribution policy

To subscribe to the fund you can opt for a single payment (PIC) of at least €500 with subsequent payments which must be the same as €500.

You can also opt for a PAC, a savings plan, and in this case you can start with an initial amount of at least €50 or multiples thereof, and subsequent payments must also be at least €50 or multiples thereof.

The fund also provides for the distribution of the proceeds, with the coupon being paid to investors on an annual basis.

Partial or total reimbursement of fees can take place on any working day.

The risk

The risk profile for this fund stands at level 4 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7. We are therefore on a medium level of risk, consistent with a flexible fund profile and an active management style.

The charges

This is undoubtedly the most important part for investors.

Why is it so important to consider them and above all monitor them? In mutual funds you have to fairly remunerate the manager who manages your investment and who tries to beat the benchmark, otherwise he would work for free, don’t you think?

If you want to delve deeper into this topic I recommend our free report in which we explain the true impact of costs on a portfolio.

The subscription fees they are not foreseen, so when you decide to subscribe to the fund you do not have to bear any costs.

As for the reimbursement costswe have different brackets depending on the time period that I now attach to you:

From 03/06/2021 to 02/09/2021: Not scheduled; From 03/09/2021 to 02/09/2022: maximum 3.25%; From 03/09/2022 to 02/09/2023: maximum 2.60%; From 03/09/2023 to 02/09/2024: maximum 1.95%; From 03/09/2024 to 02/09/2025: maximum 1.30%; From 03/09/2025 to 02/09/2026: maximum 0.65%; From 09/03/2026: Not expected.

As for the current expenseswhich are those actually responsible for managing the fund, are equal to 1.20%.

Past performances

Another part to analyze in detail and to consider in our investment is that relating to performance who obtained the fund in past years.

Remember that past returns should not be taken as a prediction for future ones, but must only serve to provide us with a sort of overview of the fund.

I attach to this purpose the screen taken from the official website showing the graphic of returns, so we can comment on it together:

The fund has been active since 2021, so we have this period of time to be able to compare and have an overall picture available.

As you can see from the graph, the fund has never managed to keep up with the flexible fund category index (remember that we do not have a benchmark with which to make a real comparison).

The fund is currently losing and is down 15%.

Affari Miei’s final opinions on the Anima Investimento Health Care Innovation 2026 fund

We have reached the end of our analysis.

Now let’s try to derive some conclusions and to understand whether it is a convenient investment or not.

I start with the assumption that I cannot give you clear information since I don’t know your personal and financial situation, and therefore I have no means at my disposal to be able to tell you whether or not to invest in this fund.

I can try to do a reasoning broader and make you think about mutual funds.

These are tools that often hide some pitfalls and opaque characteristics, which sometimes makes them dangerous and even not recommended in certain situations.

First of all, I would like to bring the costs to your attention: the management costs and all the other ancillary expenses that you would have to bear if you chose to invest with these instruments are charges that must be considered. In fact, these costs are often high, impact the performance and results of your management and make these tools inefficient.

The fund is flexible, so it has another critical issue that you should keep in mind: it does not have a reference benchmark and is complicated to understand, because its investment portfolio is really complex.

If you want to understand more about costs I recommend you read our free report in which we explain in detail the critical issues of actively managed mutual funds.

Personally here on Affari Miei we usually recommend other instruments, especially passively managed funds, i.e ETF.

These are funds that replicate a benchmark of reference, and which therefore do not have high management costs like actively managed funds, precisely for the reason I told you before: they do not have a middle manager who has to take care of the investment, so they can reduce management costs and allow you to obtain a greater return.

Finally, my main advice is to study and train yourself, because financial education is the only way to get out of problems, to become aware of the world of financial markets and consequently make correct decisions relating to your investments that will help you get higher returns and will give you fewer headaches and worries.

If you want to better understand all this discussion on funds, all you have to do is download the free report in which we go into detail on the critical issues related to actively managed funds.

We have truly reached the end of our analysis, although before saying goodbye I would like to leave you with some guides with which you can begin your investment journey on the financial markets:

Happy continuation on Affari Miei!

