Net inflows into assets under management (excluding Class I insurance mandates) of the Anima Group in November 2022 were positive by €238 million, for a total positive year-to-date amount of over €1.3 billion.

At the end of November, the total assets managed by the Anima Group amounted to over 183 billion euro.

“The positive data also for the month of November demonstrates how, despite a still very uncertain macroeconomic context, the ANIMA Group is able to propose asset management solutions capable of satisfying a still limited demand compared to the mass of liquidity held in current accounts, eroded to a significant extent by the current rate of inflation”, commented Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, Chief Executive Officer of ANIMA Holding. “Our distribution model continues to demonstrate its resilience thanks to continuous product innovation, quality of active management, and diversification of distribution channels.”