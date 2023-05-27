Animals – fire brigade pulls slipped cow with heavy equipment from the Ruhr

The fire brigade pulled a cow that had slipped into the river near Mülheim an der Ruhr out of the water with heavy equipment. A telehandler with a hydraulic winch was used to rescue the animal, which weighed around 800 kilograms.

The fire brigade pulled a cow that had slipped into the river near Mülheim an der Ruhr out of the water with heavy equipment. The fire brigade announced on Saturday that a telehandler with a hydraulic winch was used to rescue the animal, which weighed around 800 kilograms. Farmers had previously tried unsuccessfully to pull the cow back onto the meadow with a tractor.

“After the lifting straps had been put on and positioned correctly, the cow could be freed from its predicament using a telescopic handler and lifted back onto the meadow,” explained the emergency services. “There she was handed over to the farmers, visibly exhausted.” The rescue operation lasted around two hours.

HOME PAGE