Animals – fire brigade pulls slipped cow with heavy equipment from the Ruhr

The fire brigade pulled a cow that had slipped into the river near Mülheim an der Ruhr out of the water with heavy equipment. The fire brigade announced on Saturday that a telehandler with a hydraulic winch was used to rescue the animal, which weighed around 800 kilograms. Farmers had previously tried unsuccessfully to pull the cow back onto the meadow with a tractor.
“After the lifting straps had been put on and positioned correctly, the cow could be freed from its predicament using a telescopic handler and lifted back onto the meadow,” explained the emergency services. “There she was handed over to the farmers, visibly exhausted.” The rescue operation lasted around two hours.