Animals – Sculpture for euthanized walrus unveiled in Oslo

Freya-Skulptur in Oslo Image: AFP

A sculpture honoring a euthanized walrus that delighted residents and visitors to the Norwegian capital last summer has been unveiled in Oslo.

A sculpture honoring a euthanized walrus that delighted residents and visitors to the Norwegian capital last summer was unveiled in Oslo on Saturday. The life-size bronze sculpture shows Freya lying on a rock not far from where she used to enjoy herself. The money for the memorial – the equivalent of around 25,000 euros – was collected by activists who wanted to use it to demonstrate against Freya being put to sleep.

Freya was put to sleep in mid-August. The authorities justified this by saying that too many people had repeatedly approached the animal. Therefore, neither the safety of the people nor the well-being of the walrus could have been assured.

The 600-kilo walrus lady had previously caused a stir in the Oslofjord for weeks and attracted masses of onlookers. The newspaper “Verdens Gang” had even set up a live stream online. Between long periods of sleep – a walrus sleeps up to 20 hours a day – Freya was filmed chasing a duck and attacking a swan, among other things. Most of the time, however, she dozed on a rock – or on boats, some of which capsized under her weight.

