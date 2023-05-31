Animals – US deputy sheriffs extricate black bear from car

Resourceful deputy sheriffs rescued a black bear in distress in the United States. Apparently looking for food, the animal had climbed into a car in a residential area in Washoe County, Nevada, when the car door slammed shut. The alarmed deputy sheriffs had to improvise to free the trapped animal.

Video released by the sheriffs shows one of them carefully attaching a yellow rope to the rear car door handle and then hastily retreating. In a hiding place and from a safe distance, he pulls on the rope and the car door opens.

Just a few seconds later, the stately bear jumps out of the car and quickly flees between the trees. He leaves behind a badly battered car. Apparently looking for an escape route, the animal dismantled the interior of the car and shredded the ceiling covering, among other things.

Black bears can weigh up to 270 kilograms. The omnivores are endowed with a good sense of smell, which sometimes drives them close to humans in search of food.

“Spring is an active time for our bear population and reminds us to watch out for bears when we enjoy the beautiful outdoors,” Washoe County Sheriffs tweeted Sunday, warning not to leave food packages, cooler bags and scented items to leave in the car. “Don’t leave food in the car. Don’t feed the bears”

