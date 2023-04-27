“Anjuke N⁺”, an “open” and “strongly empowered” two-winged real estate brokerage platform, landed in Nanjing

correspondence 2023-04-27 19:00:42 Source: Selected by Times Business School

The real estate brokerage platform “Anjuke N⁺” landed in Nanjing

On April 27, 58.com and Anjuke held a brokerage business brand upgrade and new strategy conference with the theme of “industry changer, creating a new era” in Nanjing, the ancient capital, and officially announced the “Anjuke N⁺” real estate brokerage platform and Anjuke’s The brokerage brand “Angejia” landed in Nanjing. Relying on the platform’s traffic, system and technical advantages, 58.com and Anjuke are trying their best to create a new ecosystem for the real estate brokerage industry with new models and new businesses, bringing more possibilities for the development and industrialization upgrade of the brokerage industry.

“Anjuke N⁺” and “Anjuke” are important practices of 58.com and Anjuke in adhering to the open platform route. The solution of “strong empowerment” gives more autonomy to real estate brokerage stores, and at the same time adopts the “guaranteed ultimate cost-effective” fee collection model to reduce operating costs, fully activate the development vitality of store owners, and become strivers and entrepreneurs. Build a win-win and symbiotic housing ecology.

The new model:“Anjuke N⁺” and “An individual home” have become new choices for the real estate brokerage industry

With the overall improvement of the economy, coupled with the implementation of various policy benefits, the major hard indicators of the real estate brokerage industry are also gradually picking up, and then will usher in a stable long-term positive cycle. In the face of an active market environment, the real estate brokerage industry needs to quickly improve its own level to meet market dividends and industry competition. For a long time, brokerage companies have generally faced the problem of “not entering the platform”. Choose to operate independently and have independent decision-making power, but it is difficult to form market competitiveness. The problem of “lack of rooms and customers” has become a shackle for the development of store operations. In order to obtain a stable source of housing and customers, entrepreneurs have to join a strong management and control platform, and the rise of the platform has also brought many restrictive rules. The industry needs a warm and innovative brokerage platform, so that every brokerage institution, store owner and broker can gain respect, understanding and trust from it, and also get rewards from it.

Wang Gang, general manager of Anjuke Suxiang region, said that “Anjuke N⁺” and “Angejia” will rely on the solid business foundation and technical support of 58.com and Anjuke for 18 years in the real estate field, and through core housing sources, customer sources, etc. The comprehensive link empowerment of key elements, while maintaining the localization and differentiation advantages of self-managed brokerage companies, deeply taps the management potential, helps its operation, management and team to achieve a leap in quality and efficiency, and strives to achieve “achievement of the striver” with the platform effect , Achieve entrepreneurs”.

Wang Gang, General Manager of Anjuke Suxiang Region

New business: Eight major empowerments form a complete closed loop of brokerage business

“Anjuke N⁺” and “Anjiajia” take “grasp the two ends, put the middle, and strengthen empowerment” as the core solutions. Quality, as well as strong operation of transaction management, open up a new path for the development of the brokerage industry.

58 Tongcheng and Anjuke will continue to empower franchise store owners, creating an empowering model from eight aspects including traffic, operation, risk control, new house, training, finance, transaction, and talent, from customer acquisition to transaction, from management to operation , All-round support from hardware to personnel, forming a complete closed loop of real estate brokerage business, helping franchisees follow the trend, stand up to the times bravely, and develop successfully.

“Anjuke N⁺” and “Angejia” respect and support the autonomy of store owners while creating standardized real estate brokerage services. The “light management model” of the company activates the business initiative of store owners, so as to realize the concentration, cooperation and wisdom of the whole platform and the whole industry.

Zheng Yu, general manager of Anjuke’s Nanjing brokerage business, said that “Anjuke N⁺” and “Angejia” have huge resources and ecological support from 58.com and Anjuke. Brokerage agencies can absorb more by rationally using platform products and services. The joining of real estate brokerage brands allows each practitioner to have his own development space and helps brokerage companies enter the accelerated runway of value improvement. At the same time, we will continue to explore and develop the market, give deep empowerment to the team, accelerate the building of brand influence, and through the upgrade of the cooperation model across the board, let the market and customers witness the determination of the platform to build a new era of brokerage development and build a reliable and preferred platform for real estate. “

Zheng Yu, General Manager of Anjuke Nanjing Brokerage Business

“Anjuke N⁺” and “Angejia” have opened up a new brokerage path. An open and win-win ecosystem will increasingly become the consensus of the industry. Supporting brokerage institutions and creating a more benign market structure will be of great help to the innovative marketing of the industry. The new scene ecology has more important and far-reaching significance for all practitioners.

