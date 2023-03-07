A former outfittery intern founds a clean energy startup with Trawa and gets millions to start with – including from his ex-boss.

The Trawa founders David Budde, Robert Quick and Max Lüddemann (from left to right) Robert Lehmann

As a data-driven energy supplier, the Berlin climate tech startup Trawa wants to help small and medium-sized companies to buy more sustainable and cheaper electricity. This is an idea that sounds future-oriented and therefore finds investors – but the outstanding prominence of the business angels in the pre-seed round of the startup, which was only founded in 2022, still makes one sit up and take notice:

The two co-lead investors Speedinvest and Magnetic, as well as TinyVC and The Delta, gave 2.4 million euros, together with Julian Teicke, co-founder and CEO of Wefox, Tobias Schütt, founder of DZ4, Alexandre Berriche, founder and CEO of Fleet, and Anna Alex, co-founder of climate startup Planetly and fashion company Outfittery.

“The best practice ever”

And she writes about her investment on Linkedin to one of the three Trawa founders: “Dear David Budd, I always knew that you would become something decent. At the latest when you, as my best intern of all time, independently set up the entire Salesforce here at Outfittery in 2012…”

From October 2012 to February 2013, Budde was a “Product Management Intern” at Outfittery, according to his Linkedin account. He then studied at WHU and gained professional experience as a founder, consultant – and as a business process analyst and data analytics consultant at Wefox. There, too, he seems to have made a lasting impression on his boss.

Inexpensive and green electricity for medium-sized companies

Together with his two co-founders Max Lüddemann and Robert Quick, Budde now wants to rework the topic of electricity for SMEs. Rising energy prices are also a major challenge for them. So far, more cost-effective direct electricity supply contracts with solar and wind farms have been reserved for large companies. Trawa now bundles the needs of several companies and makes it possible for small and medium-sized companies to buy green electricity at more favorable conditions. In advance, Trawa offers a needs and savings analysis.

Climate-Tech founder Anna Alex writes that she is proud of her “super practice” and congratulates him on the first round of financing. And this makes it clear that it is worth giving your best as an intern. Because at some point it can – literally – pay off.