Annalisa Chirico: “Meloni will evaluate whether to ask for Santanchè’s resignation”

Giorgia Meloni and Daniela Santanche

“The opposition does not have the numbers to pass a motion of no confidence, and, alternatively, the only way to obtain the resignation would be given by an individual choice, suggested by the Quirinale”

“Meloni is the boss: if he believes that the media reverberations of the affair are negatively reflecting on the government, he can ask for a step back” from Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché. She affirms it in an interview with Affaritaliani.it Annalisa Chirico, journalist, essayist and TV commentator. He directs LaChirico.it and founded an advocacy firm named after his initials, AC.

THE INTERVIEW

Santanchè case, is the matter closed after the minister’s information in the Senate?

“The minister has decided, independently, to report to the Chamber to offer his own version of the facts with respect to objectively serious accusations launched by newspapers and TV. It’s called ‘transparency’, and I think he was right. Now, it will be the Prime Minister who decides whether the matter is closed or not. The opposition does not have the numbers to pass a no-confidence motion, and, alternatively, the only way to obtain the resignation would be given by an individual choice, suggested by the Quirinale”.

So is it up to Meloni to untangle the skein?

“Exactly. Meloni is the boss: if he believes that the media reverberations of the affair are negatively reflecting on the government, he will be able to ask for a step back. Neither the guarantee notices nor the indictments can decide the fate of a minister. After all, in government sit other ministers on trial. The Constitution establishes the principle of the presumption of innocence until the final sentence. This does not mean that politics can and must make political assessments. Which are up to the boss”.

Annalisa Chirico

A few applauses and a lot of coldness came from the majority…

“Well, I see a cohesive majority. I rather noticed that for the umpteenth time Elly Schlein’s Pd has joined an initiative of the 5 Stars, the motion of no confidence. By now the main left-wing party seems destined for the role of junior partner of a free-falling M5S. Schlein suffers a sort of subordination, this leader of the Democratic Party seems slow”.

