Annalisa Cuzzocrea, a bad teacher, complains about pickpockets

Annalisa Cuzzocrea in an article on The print he performed an intellectually not too honest action, that is he used the usual “pity effect” on the children of mothers who have committed crimes for which they are in prison.

Not honest because it poisons and pollutes the very source of the debate: throws it on the pietism to which everyone is obviously sensitive but in doing so it just sweeps the dust under the carpet.

The Cuzzo she is angry because the centre-right shot the ball an old law of the Democratic Party that wanted to improve the conditions of offenders (because that’s what it is) in prisons. He did it with two amendments and so the Democratic Party withdrew the signatures and the League resubmitted it.

The law wanted to build new larger and more beautiful family homes for the lord. Consider, for example, that in Rome he punishes them they are housed in stupendous villas with swimming pools located in the luxurious EUR district, in residences confiscated from crime.

A few kilometers away the homes of poor and honest people who go to work every day and risk returning home without a wallet.

The Cuzzo therefore engages in the radical-chic art of climb a smooth mirror of soap and inevitably fall to the ground. It’s not that the government is insensitive to children far from it. The point is an other.

Criminals have children to save themselves from prison, they use minors as a meat passport to commit crimes knowing full well that the State does not punish them, on the contrary, if possible, it rewards them (since they sometimes live in luxurious villas).

