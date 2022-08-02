Original title: Announcement of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. on Providing Guarantee for the Issuance of European Commercial Paper by Indirect Wholly-owned Subsidiaries

CITIC Securities Co., Ltd.

About Issuing Europe for Indirect Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Announcement of Guarantee on Commercial Paper

The board of directors and all directors of the company guarantee that there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions in the content of this announcement, and assume legal responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of its content.

Important content reminder:

● Guarantee name: CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co., Ltd.

● The amount of this guarantee: USD 50 million

● Balance of guarantees actually provided: After the implementation of this guarantee, the balance of guarantees provided by CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. for the above-mentioned guaranteed persons is USD 2.667 billion.

● Is there any counter-guarantee for this guarantee: No

● Cumulative number of overdue external guarantees: none

I. Overview of Guarantee

CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co., Ltd.), a subsidiary of CITIC Securities International Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CITIC Securities International”), an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. On May 4, 2018, the “Issuer” or the “Guaranteed”) established an offshore European commercial paper program with a total principal amount of up to US$3 billion (or its equivalent in other currencies) (hereinafter referred to as the “Note Program”) , this note plan is guaranteed by the company (hereinafter referred to as the “guarantee”).

On August 1, 2022, the issuer issued a European commercial paper at a discount under the above-mentioned European commercial paper program, with an issue amount of US$50 million, a term of 364 days, and a zero coupon rate.

After the issuance, the total principal amount of the issued notes under this European commercial paper by the issuer totaled US$871 million.

2. Basic information of the guarantor

(1) Overview of the guarantor

1. Company Name: CITIC Securities Finance MTN Co., Ltd.

2. Place of registration: British Virgin Islands (BVI) (registration number: 1840773)

3. Registration Date: September 10, 2014

4. Paid-up capital: 1 USD

5. Latest credit rating status: Not applicable 6. Operation status: The guaranteed person is a special purpose company (SPV), which has not carried out any business activities or made any investment since its establishment. Before the occurrence of this guarantee, it was in a normal state of existence without any ongoing investment. The current directors are Mr. Zhang Dongjun, Mr. Liu Liang and Mr. Yang Jie. (2) The relationship between the guaranteed person and the company CITIC Securities International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is the sole shareholder of the Guarantee, and the Guarantee is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. 3. Main Contents of Guarantee Matters According to the Trust Deed signed between the issuer and the company on May 4, 2018, the company, as the guarantor, provides an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the European commercial paper issued by the issuer under this note program. On August 1, 2022, the issuer issued one tranche of European commercial paper under the note plan, with a total issuance amount of US$50 million, guaranteed by the company. IV. Internal decision-making procedures for guarantee matters and opinions of the board of directors With the pre-examination and approval of the 21st meeting of the seventh board of directors of the company and the resolution of the company’s 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders, the company’s general meeting of shareholders once again authorized the company to issue domestic and overseas corporate debt financing instruments, and CITIC Securities was the guarantor to provide unconditional and irrevocable guarantees guarantee. According to the authorization, the chairman of the board, the general manager, the financial director and the chief treasurer of the company jointly form an authorized group to handle all issues related to the issuance in accordance with laws and regulations, the opinions and suggestions of the regulatory authorities, the company’s capital needs and the market conditions at the time of issuance. matter. This guarantee is within the scope of the above authorization, in line with the purpose and method stated in the proposal, and there is no situation that damages the legitimate rights and interests of the company and shareholders. See also African heat: risk of damage for over 1 billion to agriculture made in Italy 5. Cumulative number of external guarantees As of the disclosure date of the announcement, the total amount of guarantees provided by the company and its holding subsidiaries other than daily business was RMB 80.494 billion (all guarantees provided by the company and its holding subsidiaries to its holding subsidiaries, according to the inter-bank foreign exchange market on August 1, 2022). Converted from the central parity of RMB exchange rate), accounting for 37.65% of the company’s latest audited net assets. The Company and its controlled subsidiaries have no overdue guarantees. Special announcement. CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. Board of Directors August 1, 2022 Stock Code: 600030 Stock Abbreviation: CITIC Securities Announcement No.: Lin 2022-058 CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. About China Asset Management Semi-annual 2022 Announcement of performance bulletin The board of directors and all directors of the company guarantee that there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions in the content of this announcement, and assume individual and joint responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the content. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a shareholder of the company’s holding subsidiary, China AMC Fund Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China AMC”), holds a 13.9% stake in China AMC. IGM Financial Inc., the holding parent company of Mackenzie Financial Corporation, will release its second quarter 2022 results shortly, which will contain key financial data from China Asset Management. Based on the fairness principle of information disclosure, the company disclosed the main financial data of China Asset Management for the first half of 2022 as follows: See also Vienna negotiations: France, Germany and China demand to seize the opportunity European officials say the negotiations will not last forever | Europe News As of June 30, 2022, China AMC had total assets of RMB 15.707 billion and total liabilities of RMB 4.466 billion; in the first half of 2022, it achieved operating income of RMB 3.633 billion, net profit of RMB 1.058 billion, and total comprehensive income of RMB 1.099 billion . As of June 30, 2022, the assets under management of China AMC’s parent company amounted to RMB 1,740.172 billion. The main financial data and indicators of China Asset Management in the first half of 2022 contained in this announcement are preliminary accounting data, which have not been audited by an accounting firm. 