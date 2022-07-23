Original title: Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd. on the offline allocation of some of its funds in the initial public offering

Some funds managed by Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) participated in the offline subscription of the initial public offering of shares by Beijing Huada Jiutian Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Issuer”). For the announcement of the lock-up period arrangement, offline investors should undertake that the lock-up period of 10% of the number of shares they are allocated (rounded up) is 6 months from the date of the issuer’s initial public offering and listing.

In accordance with the relevant regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s “Administrative Measures for Information Disclosure of Publicly Offered Securities Investment Funds”, “Notice on Issues Concerning Fund Investment in Non-public Issuance of Stocks and Other Securities with Restricted Circulation” and other relevant regulations, the company is now allocating its funds to Beijing Huada Jiutian The restrictions on the sale of shares allocated offline by Technology Co., Ltd. are disclosed as follows:

■

■

Note: The net asset value and book value of the fund are the data on July 21, 2022.

Risk warning: Fund assets invested in ChiNext stocks will face unique risks due to differences in investment targets, market systems and trading rules under the ChiNext mechanism, including but not limited to delisting risks, market risks, liquidity risks, concentration risks, etc. risk, systemic risk, policy risk, etc. The company promises to manage and use the fund assets with good faith, diligence and conscientiousness, but does not guarantee that the fund will be profitable, nor does it guarantee a minimum return. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks. Investors should carefully read the fund contract, prospectus, product information summary (and its update) and relevant business rules of each fund before handling fund subscription, transaction and other related businesses. Market risk, the investment need to be cautious.

Qianhai Open Source Fund Management Co., Ltd.

