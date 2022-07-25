Original title: Announcement of Shenzhen Huicheng Information Technology Co., Ltd. on the abnormal fluctuation of the company’s stock trading

The company and all members of the board of directors warrant that the content of the announcement is true, accurate and complete, and that there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions.

Special Note:

1. Regarding the matters involved in the reserved opinions of the company’s 2020-2021 annual audit report, the audit and assurance work of accountants has not yet been completed. The company’s board of directors and management are actively taking measures to eliminate the impact of the above uncertainties on the company as soon as possible. Information disclosure obligations will be fulfilled in a timely manner in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

2. The company’s stock has risen significantly recently. Investors are advised to pay attention to the trading risks in the secondary market, make rational decisions, and invest prudently.

1. Introduction to the abnormal fluctuation of the company’s stock trading

The stock trading price of Shenzhen Huicheng Information Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”, stock abbreviation: Huicheng Technology, stock code: 002168) closed on July 21 and July 22, 2022 for two consecutive trading days The cumulative deviation of the price increase exceeds 20%. According to the relevant provisions of the “Shenzhen Stock Exchange Trading Rules”, it belongs to the abnormal fluctuation of stock trading.

2. Explanation of the relevant situation that the company has paid attention to and verified

In response to the abnormal fluctuation of the company’s stock, the company’s board of directors has verified relevant matters with the company’s controlling shareholder and actual controller through telephone communication, written inquiries, etc. The relevant information is described as follows:

1. After verification, there is no information that needs to be corrected or supplemented in the information disclosed by the company in the previous period.

2. The company has not found any undisclosed material information recently reported by public media that may or have had a greater impact on the company’s stock trading price.

3. At present, the company’s operating conditions are normal, and the internal and external operating environment has not undergone major changes.

4. After verification, the company, the controlling shareholder and the actual controller have no major events that should be disclosed but not disclosed, or major events that are in the planning stage.

5. The controlling shareholder and actual controller of the company do not buy or sell the company’s stock during the period of abnormal fluctuation of the company’s stock.

3. Whether there is an explanation of the information that should be disclosed but not disclosed

The board of directors of the company confirms that the company currently does not have any undisclosed matters that should be disclosed according to the “Shenzhen Stock Exchange Listing Rules” (hereinafter referred to as the “Stock Listing Rules”) and other relevant regulations, or plans or discussions related to such matters. , intentions, agreements and other matters; the board of directors has not learned that the company has information that should be disclosed in accordance with the “Stock Listing Rules” and other relevant regulations but has not been disclosed, and has a great impact on the trading price of the company’s stocks and derivatives; There is no information that needs to be corrected or supplemented.

4. Risk warnings deemed necessary by the company

1. After self-examination, the company did not violate the fair disclosure of information.

2. On July 15, 2022, the company disclosed the “2022 Semi-annual Results Forecast” (announcement number: 2022-057), and it is expected that the company’s net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company in the semi-annual 2022 will be about -60 million yuan to -40 million yuan. As of the disclosure date of this announcement, there is no need to amend the above-mentioned performance forecast. The company’s stock has risen sharply recently. Investors are advised to pay attention to the trading risks in the secondary market, make rational decisions, and invest prudently.

3. In April 2022, the company and Mr. Wang Jinsong signed the Supplementary Agreement on the Equity Transfer Agreement of Shanghai Jiyu Network Technology Co., Ltd., which stipulated that Mr. Wang Jinsong agreed to transfer Shanghai Jiyu Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the following “Shanghai Jiyu”) 49% of the equity will be transferred to the company, and the 111 million yuan of Shanghai Jiyu’s equity will be refunded by bank transfer before July 30, 2022. The 49% equity of Shanghai Jiyu will no longer be registered for transfer. . As of the disclosure date of this announcement, the company has not yet received the refunded equity payment. The company will pay close attention to relevant progress and fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. 4. The company has hired Daxin Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as “Daxin”) to carry out special audit and attestation work on the correction of errors in previous years. The company and Daxin are currently accelerating the audit progress. See the relevant announcements disclosed by the company on http://www.cninfo.com.cn on April 30 and June 30, 2022. Due to the relatively large workload, the audit and assurance work has not been completed, and there is still certain uncertainty about whether it can be disclosed on time. The company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress. Regarding the matters involved in the qualified opinions of the company’s 2020-2021 annual audit report, the company’s board of directors and management are actively taking measures to eliminate the impact of the above uncertainties on the company as soon as possible. 5. According to the preliminary calculation of the company, due to the retrospective adjustment of the preliminary net profit of Chengdu Duokemeng Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Duokemeng”), the performance promised in the previous period will not meet the standard. The compensation party needs to compensate the company after the audit report of Dookemon is issued, and the company needs to confirm the non-operating income; at the same time, if the value of Dookemon is impaired in 2019, the compensation obligor needs to compensate the company for the depreciated part. The accounting firm and evaluation agency are currently conducting a comprehensive audit and evaluation of the financial data of Dokemeng in 2019. After the completion of the above audit and evaluation, the company will sign a written agreement with the compensation obligor. In order to clarify the compensation amount, according to the principle of prudence, the company expects to include the current profit and loss in the period when the relevant compensation amount is received. The recoverable amount of relevant compensation is still uncertain. Investors are advised to invest rationally and pay attention to risks. See also A number of A-share companies of Tsingshan Holdings in the eyes of the storm responded to the impact jqknews 6. In November and December 2021, the company’s board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders reviewed and approved the “Proposal on Proposed Change of Company Name, Registered Address and Amendment of the “Articles of Association”, in view of the high degree of industrial relevance and good relationship between Chongqing Bishan District and the company resource complementarity, and can form a high degree of strategic synergy with the company. In order to promote the company’s long-term development and enhance the company’s comprehensive competitiveness, the company plans to change the company name and registered address. As of the disclosure date of this announcement, the company has submitted the materials for the relocation application to the relevant government departments in Shenzhen, and the company has received a letter from the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Bishan District, Chongqing City, approving the company’s relocation. The company is actively maintaining communication with relevant government departments to promote the relevant procedures for the change of registered address. In view of the complicated procedures for relocation across provinces and cities, the procedures have not been completed yet. The company will disclose major progress in a timely manner in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. 7. In February 2021, after the deliberation of the company’s board of directors, it was agreed that the company and the People’s Government of Bishan District, Chongqing signed the “Industrial Project Investment Contract”. The development of the pile industry, to achieve a win-win and mutually beneficial cooperation intention for both parties. For details, please refer to the “Announcement on Foreign Investment in High-speed Intelligent Charging Pile Projects” published by the company on the http://www.cninfo.com.cn on February 9, 2021 (announcement number: 2021-012). In April and July 2021, in order to accelerate the implementation of the high-speed intelligent charging pile project in Bishan District, Chongqing City, after the deliberation of the company’s board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders, the company signed a supplementary industrial project contract with the People’s Government of Bishan District, Chongqing City on the above investment matters. For details, please refer to the “Announcement on the Progress of Overseas Investment in High-speed Intelligent Charging Pile Projects” (Announcement No.: 2021-044) and “About Signing the External Supplementary Agreement and Progress Announcement for Investment in High-speed Intelligent Charging Pile Projects (Announcement No.: 2021-093). See also The foreign exchange trap for the ECB: why Frankfurt must move with caution on rates The company’s new energy business is currently mainly undertaken by the wholly-owned subsidiary Chongqing Huicheng Future Intelligent Electric Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Chongqing Huicheng Future”). Chongqing Huicheng Future has invested in the construction of a high-speed intelligent charging pile project in Bishan District, Chongqing. According to The situation of the received orders began to ramp up production and sales. Given that Chongqing Huicheng will start late in the future, it will have little impact on the company’s performance in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Relevant risk reminders: (1) As the construction of the charging pile production base in Bishan District, Chongqing still needs a certain period of time, and considering the impact of many factors such as the production line reaching production capacity and market development after the completion of the project, the project will not be implemented in the short term. It will have a substantial impact on the company’s operating performance; (2) Although the construction of this project is in line with national policies and market development needs, due to uncertainties in the market itself, if the future market development is lower than the company’s current forecast, there may be post-investment Risk of not meeting expected returns. Therefore, the company will always pay attention to changes in the economic situation, track market demand, take national policies as the guide and market as the orientation, and reduce business risks by timely changing research and development, marketing strategies, and improving service quality. Investors are advised to invest rationally and pay attention to risks. 8. The company solemnly reminds investors: “Securities Times”, “China Securities News“, “Shanghai Securities News“, “Securities Daily” and www.cninfo.com.cn are the media selected by the company for information disclosure, and all the company’s information is published in the above media. The information prevails, investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to risks. 5. Documents available for inspection 1. The “Reply to the Letter of Inquiry on Issues Related to Abnormal Fluctuations in Stock Transactions” issued by the controlling shareholder and actual controller of the company; 2. Other documents required by Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Special announcement. Shenzhen Huicheng Information Technology Co., Ltd. Board of Directors July 25, 2022Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: