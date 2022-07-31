Original title: Announcement of Tibet Weixinkang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. on the plan of directors, supervisors and senior executives to reduce their shareholdings through centralized bidding

The board of directors, all directors and relevant shareholders of the company guarantee that there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions in the contents of this announcement, and bear legal responsibility for the authenticity, accuracy and completeness of the contents.

Important content reminder:

● Basic information on shareholding by directors, supervisors and senior executives

As of the disclosure date of this announcement, Mr. Zhou Xiaobing, deputy general manager of Tibet Weixinkang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), held 600,000 shares of the company, accounting for 0.14% of the company’s total share capital; director and deputy general manager Mr. Chen Shigong held There are 600,000 shares of the company, accounting for 0.14% of the company’s total share capital (the total share capital is subject to the actual number registered by China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited).

● Main contents of the centralized bidding reduction plan

Mr. Zhou Xiaobing, deputy general manager of the company, and Mr. Chen Shigong, director and deputy general manager, due to personal capital needs, according to market price conditions, within 6 months after 15 trading days from the date of this announcement, centralized bidding through the Shanghai Stock Exchange The transaction method is to reduce the company’s shares by no more than 150,000 shares, and the reduction ratio does not exceed 0.03% of the company’s total shares.

1. The basic situation of the main body of centralized bidding to reduce holdings

■

There is no concerted action in the above-mentioned reduction subjects.

The above-mentioned directors, supervisors and senior executives have not reduced their shares since their listing.

2. Main contents of the centralized bidding reduction plan

■

Note: Mr. Zhou Xiaobing and Mr. Chen Shigong are senior executives/directors of the company, and the annual reduction of shares does not exceed 25% of the total company shares held by them.

(1) Whether the relevant shareholders have other arrangements? Yes √ No

(2) Have directors, supervisors and senior executives previously made commitments on shareholding ratio, number of shares, duration of shareholding, method of reduction, quantity of reduction, price of reduction, etc. Yes √ No

(3) Other matters required by the Exchange: None

3. Risk reminders related to the centralized bidding reduction plan

(1) Mr. Zhou Xiaobing and Mr. Chen Shigong will decide whether to implement the shareholding reduction plan according to the market and the company’s stock price. Therefore, there are uncertainties in the implementation of this shareholding reduction plan, including the reduction time, quantity and price. sex. This reduction will not have a significant impact on the corporate governance structure and continuing operations.

(2) Whether the implementation of the shareholding reduction plan may lead to the risk of changing the control right of the listed company Yes √ No

(3) Other risk warnings

This shareholding reduction plan complies with the “Company Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Securities Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Several Regulations on Share Reduction by Shareholders of Listed Companies, Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management” of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, “Shareholders and Directors of Listed Companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Supervisors and senior management personnel reduce shareholdings and other relevant laws and regulations and normative documents. During the period when the above-mentioned shareholders plan to reduce their shareholdings in the company, the company will strictly abide by the relevant regulations and perform the obligation of information disclosure in a timely manner.

Special announcement.

Tibet Weixinkang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Board of Directors

July 30, 2022Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: