Announcement on Carrying out the Pilot Reform of “Certificate of Import of Goods (Cars, Motorcycles)” and “Inspection Form for Imported Motor Vehicles” by “Integrating Two Certificates into One”_News Center_China Logistics and Purchasing Network

In order to further optimize the business environment, improve the efficiency of customs clearance for imported motor vehicles, and promote the sustainable and healthy development of my country’s auto industry, the General Administration of Customs has decided to launch the “Certificate of Import of Goods (Automobiles, Motorcycles)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Certificate”) in Shanghai Customs and the “Two Certificates in One” reform pilot program of the “Inspection Form for Imported Motor Vehicles” (hereinafter referred to as the “Inspection Form”). The relevant matters are hereby announced as follows: 1. Automobiles and motorcycles imported from Shanghai Customs shall be processed in accordance with the General Administration of Customs Announcement No. 34 of 2015 (announcement on matters related to the “Certificate of Goods Import”) and the “Imported Automobile Inspection Management Measures” (formerly issued by the State) Entry Inspection and Quarantine Bureau Order No. 1 promulgated, according to the General Administration of Customs Order No. 238, No. 240 revision) and other relevant regulations need to issue the “Certificate” and “Vehicle List” respectively, after completing the release procedures and passing the After passing the inspection, a “certificate” of “two certificates in one” will be issued on a pilot basis. 2. The consignee shall apply to the customs for issuing a new version of the “Certificate” within three years after the imported cars and motorcycles are released and pass the inspection. 3. For the import of non-standard vehicles, the version and model of the original sales target country should be declared in the “Specifications and Models” of the customs declaration form (such as “Original European Regulation”, “Original American Regulation”, “Original Addition Regulation”, “Original Middle East Regulation”, etc. ). 4. For imported cars and motorcycles that require only the original single “Certificate” or “Vehicle List” for the consignee’s application, the issuance procedures shall be handled in accordance with the original management regulations. 5. If the announcement No. 34 of 2015 of the General Administration of Customs is inconsistent with this announcement, this announcement shall prevail. This announcement will come into force on June 1, 2023. Special announcement. General Administration of Customs April 28, 2023