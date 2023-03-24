11
Da is, for example, the colleague who is constantly whining, who always has too much to do and who generally radiates a certain hopelessness. Or the colleague who always knows everything better and has to make her opinion known on every topic immediately. Nowhere is Jean-Paul Sartre’s “Hell, that’s the others” so true as in the workplace. If you don’t know how to help yourself.
See also New DL Pnrr: you need a foreign language to work in the Public Administration. Via the monitoring on superbonus and sommerso