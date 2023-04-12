Bots are snapped up, but returns go down

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has placed 8.5 billion BOTs annually with decreasing returns.

In particular, 6.5 billion euros were placed BOT 364 days 12-04-2024, for which demand reached 9.1 billion, which corresponds to a coverage ratio of 1.40. According to the report provided by the Bank of Italy, the weighted average yield settled at 3.390%, or 22 basis points lower than that of the previous similar auction, which dates back to 10 March 2023.

2 billion euros have also been placed in the reopening of the BOT 367 days 14-08-2023. Demand amounted to 3.8 billion, for a coverage ratio of 1.91. The weighted average yield is equal to 3.127%.

(Ticker)