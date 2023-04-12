Home Business Annual BOTs, placed 8.5 billion with declining yields
Business

Annual BOTs, placed 8.5 billion with declining yields

by admin
Annual BOTs, placed 8.5 billion with declining yields

Bots are snapped up, but returns go down

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has placed 8.5 billion BOTs annually with decreasing returns.

In particular, 6.5 billion euros were placed BOT 364 days 12-04-2024, for which demand reached 9.1 billion, which corresponds to a coverage ratio of 1.40. According to the report provided by the Bank of Italy, the weighted average yield settled at 3.390%, or 22 basis points lower than that of the previous similar auction, which dates back to 10 March 2023.

2 billion euros have also been placed in the reopening of the BOT 367 days 14-08-2023. Demand amounted to 3.8 billion, for a coverage ratio of 1.91. The weighted average yield is equal to 3.127%.

(Ticker)

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

See also  In Germany, inflation in May + 7.9% year on year, at the level of the oil crisis in 1973

You may also like

Twitter boss Elon Musk gives in to conflict...

Orthodox Easter, “Women for Peace” pampers Ukrainian children

US inflation fades. Stock exchanges are on the...

Maire Tecnimont: completes the acquisition of the majority...

Japanese chip technology jumps directly from 45nm to...

Silvestri: “Paternity of my son? I’ve never talked...

Assomarinas asks the Government for a pact for...

Appointments, Leonardo: chaos to but Pontecorvo president. Struggle...

Evictions alarm, unpaid mortgage payments and unpaid rents:...

IMF warns financial turmoil will hit global growth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy