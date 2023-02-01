Every edited Bi Lu Ming Sun Zhicheng Gai Yuanyuan

The new crown epidemic has made the global pharmaceutical giants a lot of money.

On January 31, local time, Pfizer Inc. (PFE.US) disclosed its 2022 financial report.The company’s revenue is about 100.3 billion US dollarsa year-on-year increase of 23%, a new record;Net profit of about 31.372 billion US dollarsan increase of 43% year-on-year.

However, Pfizer said that as the new crown epidemic fades, Pfizer expects its annual revenue to drop by at least 30% this year, and its earnings per share will be cut in half. Compared with previous years, revenue guidance for new crown products is no longer based primarily on the expected delivery of signed supply contracts, but will also include sales in the traditional US commercial market in the second half of 2023.

Pfizer had $100 billion in revenue last year

Before the U.S. stock market opened on Tuesday, January 31, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2022, and announced its 2023 performance guidance.

The financial report shows that in the fourth quarter of last year, Pfizer’s revenue increased by 2% to US$24.3 billion, basically in line with market expectations; after excluding the new crown drug Paxlovid and the new crown vaccine, the year-on-year growth rate was 5%.The annual revenue in 2022 will reach a record US$100.3 billion, a substantial increase of 23% year-on-year. After excluding the new crown drug Paxlovid and the new crown vaccine, the year-on-year growth rate will be 2%.

Pfizer sold $37.8 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines last year, a modest 3% increase compared to 2021, as demand for the vaccine slowed. Sales of Paxlovid, the coronavirus drug, soared to $18.9 billion in 2022, the antiviral’s first full year on the market.In other words, of the $100.3 billion in revenue last year, vaccines and drugs related to the new crown contributed $56.7 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Pfizer’s EPS was US$0.87, a year-on-year growth rate of 48%; adjusted EPS was US$1.14. The full-year EPS for 2022 is US$5.47, a year-on-year increase of 42%; adjusted EPS is US$6.58, a year-on-year increase of 62%. Both numbers were Pfizer’s all-time record.

According to The Paper, although revenue and adjusted earnings per share will hit company records in 2022,Pfizer still lowered its 2023 performance guidance, expecting 2023 revenue of 67 billion to 71 billion US dollarsthe midpoint of the revenue guidance range is down 31% compared to 2022 revenue; the adjusted EPS forecast for 2023 will also drop to $3.25 to $3.45.

Pfizer said that the decline in revenue forecast for 2023 is entirely due to the expected decline in revenue from new crown products. According to the company,Due to the large inventory of new crown products on hand by the government, revenue from new crown products is expected to enter a trough in 2023, but this part of revenue will rebound in 2024。

The financial report shows that the 2023 revenue guidance of the new crown vaccine Comirnaty is US$13.5 billion, a 64% decrease from the actual revenue in 2022; the new crown oral drug Paxlovid is about US$8 billion, a 58% decrease from the actual revenue in 2022.

Pfizer said that compared with previous years, revenue guidance for new crown products will no longer be based primarily on the expected delivery of signed supply contracts, but will also include sales in the traditional U.S. commercial market in the second half of 2023.

In addition, Pfizer also expects R&D spending of $12.4 billion to $13.4 billion in the coming year, higher than the adjusted R&D expenses of $11.4 billion in 2022.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “2022 is a record year for Pfizer, with both revenue and earnings per share reaching all-time highs… Going into 2023, we hope to break records again because We have never launched so many new products in such a short period of time. We believe that the expected near-term launch and the additional product line products that may come to market in the mid-term, combined with the contribution from business development, may provide the company in the future. lays the foundation for continued strong growth over the decade and beyond.”

Notably, at the same time, Pfizer shares suffered their biggest one-month drop since 2009, as investors expected the company’s new crown products to face difficulties.

According to data, the stock has fallen by 14% in January, and its market value has evaporated by about 43 billion U.S. dollars. The just-released guidance for 2023 shows weaker-than-expected sales prospects for its COVID-19 vaccines and drugs. The company’s stock price fluctuated between ups and downs that day, and finally closed with a 1.4% increase driven by a rebound in the broader market.

In Pfizer’s investor presentation, Pfizer executives said,They expect the number of “symptomatic infections” reported globally to increase from 112 million in 2023 to 119 million in 2026 in the next few years,Simultaneously,Global demand for Paxlovid will also surge from 12 million treatment courses in 2022 to 21 million treatment courses in 2025.

The company’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, said in an interview that given that fewer and fewer people are vaccinated, overall immune protection will wane over time, leading to more symptomatic infected patients: This is a very, very small growth.

Pfizer “evolved” the new crown virus for profit?

Company response

On January 29, a piece of news about Pfizer’s use of “directed evolution” to mutate the new coronavirus, allowing Pfizer to continue to profit from the vaccine, appeared on Weibo’s hot search, sparking heated discussions.

According to the “Daily Economic News”, on January 25 local time, the US website Project Veritas released a video, claiming to have unannounced an interview with a Pfizer R&D director named Jordon Trishton Walker. Walker said that Pfizer is using “directed evolution” to mutate the new crown virus, allowing Pfizer to continue to profit from the vaccine, and said that the new crown vaccine will remain Pfizer’s “cash cow” for some time to come.

According to Project Veritas, Walker, Pfizer is exploring developing a vaccine ahead of time by mutating the new coronavirus so that by the time the variant emerges in the real world, Pfizer already has a “kind of working” vaccine. But Walker said Pfizer failed to anticipate the delta and amicron variants in advance.

The solution Pfizer is exploring is to infect monkeys with the virus and then let them infect each other, Walker said, “to actively keep[the virus]mutating.” Another way is through simulation, but “we tend not to prioritize it”.

Walker says he doesn’t see this approach as “gain-of-function,” but “directed evolution.” Gain-of-function research refers to the genetic modification of an organism that enhances biological function. Critics argue that performing gain-of-function research on viruses poses unnecessary additional risks to the public.

In addition, Walker also pointed out the “revolving door” phenomenon between the US business and political circles, saying that because regulators will work in large companies in the business world after leaving office, they will not be too strict on large companies in the regulatory field. “Honestly, it’s great for industry, but it’s not good for every other American,” he said.

The Jordon Trishton Walker position offered by Project Veritas is Pfizer’s “Strategic Business R&D Director, mRNA Science Planner”. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said he obtained internal documents showing that Jordon Walker’s superiors reported to Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten, who reported to Pfizer CEO Aberle.

Every reporter failed to find this person’s information on Pfizer’s official website. A Google search for the name turned up little information, and no social media accounts such as LinkedIn with the same name were found.

In addition, every reporter noticed that the video had been edited and did not present the full content of the conversation.

In this regard, according to China Business News, on January 28 local time, Pfizer issued a statement on its global website to clarify. Pfizer said it has not yet conducted gain-of-function or directed evolution studies in the ongoing development of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the company worked with researchers to use the original strain to express a new, interesting variant of the spike protein. This work occurs once public health authorities identify new variants of concern. The study provides a quick way to assess the ability of existing vaccines to induce antibodies, and the company then makes this data available through peer-reviewed scientific journals as one of the steps in determining whether an updated vaccine is needed.

