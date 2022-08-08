On August 4, in the Dahua Smart IoT Terminal Manufacturing Base of the 5G Smart Terminal Industrial Park in Wangcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone. The workers are working in an orderly manner. At present, the intelligent manufacturing base has achieved full mass production.

Dahua Smart IoT Terminal Manufacturing Base and Huazhong Smart Manufacturing Headquarters are the first bases of Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Dahua Co., Ltd.”) outside the province, focusing on the production of smart IoT terminal equipment. According to the strategic plan, it mainly produces IPC (network camera) based on the integration of lens, video capture, computer software and so on. At present, the IPC produced by Dahua has been widely used in urban, fire protection, finance, transportation, energy, culture, education and health and other professional fields and general consumer scenarios.

In November last year, Dahua Co., Ltd. settled in the standard workshops of No. 7 and No. 8 of the 5G Intelligent Terminal Industrial Park by means of “lease before purchase”, which are used for production and supporting respectively. According to the first-phase plan, the 46 production lines of the SMT patch, lens module and whole machine assembly workshop in Building 7 have been completed, with a designed annual production capacity of 20 million network cameras.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the general equipment used for the SMT patch on the first floor, the module assembly on the second floor and the whole machine installation on the third and fourth floors, all equipment and production lines are independently developed by Dahua.

“Because the IPC we produce needs to meet the outdoor environment of 24 hours, minus 40 degrees, and high temperature of 60 degrees, the process requirements are very strict.” Liu Chuanxi, director of Dahua supply chain and head of Changsha production base, told reporters on the third floor The whole machine installation production line is the production line with the highest degree of automation in the base. It is independently developed from equipment, design to production. Compared with purchased equipment, it is more flexible and is convenient for small batch, personalized product production and production line adjustment.

“This kind of intelligent production line is relatively rare in China. Our products are updated very quickly. Using self-developed production lines has higher efficiency and lower cost.” Liu Chuanxi said that at present, the base has invested more in labor costs. Some of them have all adopted self-developed automation equipment, which saves labor costs and guarantees the reliability and quality of products.