Credit Suisse published its 2022 annual report with a slight delay.

After the conclusion of the talks with the US authorities, the big bank confirms the results for the 2022 financial year, as published in February.

No variable compensation was proposed for the Executive Board.

The Board of Directors will receive compensation totaling CHF 10.4 million. In the previous year it was CHF 11.7 million.

Credit Suisse’s miserable 2022 financial year will result in lower pay for top managers. The management of the ailing big bank will receive compensation totaling 32.2 million francs after 38.1 million in the already weak year 2021.

Bonus waiver was announced

As previously announced, no bonuses will be paid to senior management in 2022. CS CEO Ulrich Körner, who took over the top position at the beginning of August, received compensation of CHF 2.5 million for the past year. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he led CS Asset Management. His predecessor Thomas Gottstein had received compensation of 3.8 million francs in 2021.

Credit Suisse had already announced a month ago when presenting the annual figures for 2022 that the management was completely forgoing variable compensation due to the massive annual loss. However, the managers should receive a “one-off deferred equity-based transformation award” of a maximum of 30.1 million. This should depend on performance conditions in the period 2023 to 2025.

Credit Suisse continues to struggle with cash outflows

The big bank Credit Suisse continues to struggle with outflows of money. The outflows of customer funds have stabilized at much lower levels. However, at the time the annual report was published, they had not yet filmed, the bank writes in its 2022 annual report. Looking ahead, the deeper base of assets under management could result in lower returns. Failure to reverse the outflows could have adverse effects on future business results and financial conditions, CS said. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the big bank recorded net new money outflows of a good 110 billion. In the entire past financial year, customers withdrew assets amounting to around 123 billion francs.

2022 as the worst year since the financial crisis

Total Board compensation between AGMs 2022 and 2023 was CHF 10.4 million compared to CHF 11.7 million in the previous year. Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel Lehmann received remuneration of CHF 3.2 million. For the period between the General Meetings in 2023 and 2024, the members of the Board of Directors are again to be compensated with up to 13.0 million.

In 2022, Credit Suisse experienced its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis with an annual loss of CHF 7.3 billion. The year before, the big bank had already suffered an annual loss of CHF 1.6 billion.