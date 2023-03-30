From expansion to downsizing, what Gemdale Properties & Investment needs is timing, just as Drucker, the father of management, said, “The greatest danger in a turbulent era is not the turbulence itself, but the continuation of the logic of the past.”

Viewpoint Network Some time ago, Gemdale Properties & Investment made a series of organizational adjustments, merging multiple regions, and accompanied by a large number of personnel updates.

On the evening of March 28, with the release of the 2022 annual results, we can get a glimpse of the company’s changes in the past year from the financial report data.

The annual report shows that in 2022, Gemdale Commercial & Property’s total revenue will be 10.302 billion yuan, a year-on-year correction of 27%, mainly due to the decrease in revenue recognized from property sales. The gross profit recorded during the period was 2.337 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19%; the profit attributable to company owners was 2.311 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 42%.

The year before last, Gemdale Commercial & Property was one of the few real estate companies that expanded against the trend. In 2021, it acquired 40 land projects with a planned total floor area of ​​about 7.686 million square meters and an attributable price of 23.088 billion yuan.

By 2022, Gemdale Properties & Investment will acquire 5 land projects with a planned total floor area of ​​approximately 377,000 square meters and an attributable consideration of approximately 957 million yuan.

It can be seen that the expansion in the past year has clearly changed the rhythm.

As of December 31, 2022, Gemdale Commercial Property’s land reserves totaled 19.34 million square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 16.89%. Among them, about 20% of land reserves are located in the four first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen; 59% are located in second-tier cities (including Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Wuhan, Changsha, Chengdu, Xuzhou, Nanchang, Kunming, Jinan, Tianjin, etc.); the rest 21% are located in third-tier and other cities.

Due to changes in the domestic real estate market, Gemdale Properties & Investment will make a total impairment provision of RMB 598 million for the properties of several subsidiaries in 2022.

It is reported that Gemdale Corporation was previously merged into Chengdu and Kunming companies in South China. The total number of projects is less than 10, while Tianjin, Tangshan, Nanchang and other cities each have only one project, and some low-level cities are more difficult to sell. These are seen as the direct cause of a series of adjustments last year.

In 2022, Gemdale Properties & Investment also recorded a drop in direct operating expenses from 20.33 yuan in 2021 to 1.694 billion yuan. According to the report, in order to cope with the downward impact of the market, the Group strictly controlled various expenses such as marketing expenses, resulting in a decline in direct operating expenses.

As of December 31, 2022, Gemdale Property and its subsidiaries employed a total of approximately 3,300 employees, a decrease of 600 from the end of 2021.

From expansion to downsizing, what Gemdale Corporation does is timing, just as Drucker, the father of management, said, “The greatest danger in a turbulent era is not the turbulence itself, but the logic of the continuation of the past.”

In the past year, the performance highlights of Gemdale Properties and Properties mainly came from holding properties.

The company’s property investment and management segment will contribute revenue of 1.129 billion yuan in 2022, an increase of nearly 30% from 869 million yuan in 2021, and its proportion of total revenue will increase from 6% to 11%.

In terms of industrial parks, as of December 2022, Gemdale Commercial and Property Industrial Parks have entered 18 cities, developed and operated 41 industrial projects, and managed an area of ​​4.15 million square meters;

The third phase of Shenzhen Weixin Technology Park will be officially put into operation in early 2022, with an occupancy rate of about 80% at the end of the year, and contributed 272 million yuan in rental income this year. The occupancy rate of phases 1 and 2 of the relatively mature Shenzhen Weixin Technology Park reached 95%, and the occupancy rate of Shanghai Minhang Science and Technology Park, Shanghai Jiading Intelligent Manufacturing Park, and Chengdu Kelu all reached more than 90%.

In terms of commercial real estate, as of December 31, 2022, Gemdale Property Holdings has a total construction area of ​​approximately 920,000 square meters of commercial projects in operation. During the year, the group’s commercial projects recorded a total revenue of about 1.017 billion yuan in leasing and related services, a year-on-year increase of about 50%.

In 2022, the property investment and management segment recorded a profit of 2.151 billion yuan, a decrease of 51 million yuan compared with 2021. The main reason is that due to the impact of the new crown epidemic and related control measures, the performance of shopping malls held by some joint venture companies has declined to a certain extent . The company said that with the optimization of epidemic control measures, the performance of the above-mentioned shopping malls is expected to gradually recover.

In 2023, the main commercial projects that Gemdale Properties & Investment will open include 8 commercial/office projects in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou and Nanchang, with a construction area of ​​about 400,000 square meters.

Some analysts believe that with the expansion of industrial parks and commercial public offering REITs, the value of Gemdale Property’s holding properties is expected to become prominent.

In 2022, Gemdale Corporation will repay a total of 4.416 billion yuan in bank loans and other loans.

Correspondingly, deposits, bank and cash balances decreased by 31% from 8.772 billion yuan on December 31, 2021 to 6.032 billion yuan on December 31, 2022.

The reason for the decrease was the payment of property development costs, the remaining land payment for property projects acquired in the past, the payment of final dividends, and the advance payment of investment funds to joint ventures and associated companies.

As a result, the debt structure has been optimized in the past year.

As of December 31, 2022, Gemdale Corporation had outstanding bank and other loans of RMB 5.998 billion, and outstanding related party loans of RMB 18.366 billion, accounting for 24.6% and 75.4% of the total loans respectively.

Among them, bank and other loans need to be repaid within the first year or on demand of 3.203 billion yuan, a decrease of nearly 35% from the 4.903 billion yuan at the end of 2021. There are no related party loans that are repayable within one year or on demand.

Related party loans to be repaid within the second year were 3.617 billion yuan, a significant decrease of 79% from the 17.269 billion yuan at the end of 2021; The 497 million yuan increased by more than 28 times.