In terms of growth strategy, Poly Property does not rely on mergers and acquisitions, and its new businesses are basically all entrusted and outsourced projects.

Viewpoint Network On March 29, Poly Property Services Co., Ltd. disclosed its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Guandian New Media learned that in 2022, Poly Property recorded revenue of 13.687 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.9%; gross profit of 2.574 billion yuan, a gross profit rate of 18.81%, an increase of about 0.13 percentage points from 2021; The profit was 1.113 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.6%; the net profit margin was 8.3%.

Although there is a view that Poly Property’s performance in 2022 is quite satisfactory and has not exceeded expectations, but considering factors such as repeated epidemics, real estate downturns, and a sluggish macro environment during the period, the company has actually delivered a good report card.

Compared with peers Country Garden Services, China Resources Vientiane Life, and China Overseas Property, the changes in net profit of the three companies were -51.8%, 27.9%, and 29.4%, respectively.

At the beginning of last year, Poly Property had set a growth target of no less than 30% of revenue and no less than 20% of profit, and proposed a bottom line of 20% growth in annual performance, and now it has basically completed its operating targets.

Reflected in the stock market, as of the close on the afternoon of March 30, Poly Property rose 8.84% to HK$46.8 per share, with a total market value of HK$25.896 billion.

Investors who participated in the Poly Property Performance Conference reported that the company’s 2023 revenue and profit target growth rate hopes to remain at around 20%.

Outside of mergers and acquisitions

The 2022 financial report shows that Poly Property’s three main business segments have all achieved growth in revenue. Among them, property management service income increased by 26.4% to 8.428 billion yuan; non-owner value-added service income increased by 21.2% to 2.195 billion yuan; community value-added service income increased by 33.1% to 3.064 billion yuan.

According to the announcement, the increase in property management service income is mainly due to the expansion of the area of ​​Poly Property’s projects under management and the increase in the number of projects under management.

As of the end of 2022, the total area of ​​contract management projects of Poly Property Group is 772 million square meters, the total area under management is about 576 million square meters, and the total number of projects under management is 2089.

Among them, the contract management area from Poly Development Holding Group was 313 million square meters, an increase of about 34.3 million square meters from the end of the previous year; the contract management area from third-party projects was 458 million square meters, an increase of 81.1 million square meters from the end of the previous year , accounting for 59.4% of the total contract management area, an increase of 1.9 percentage points year-on-year.

It can be seen that Poly Property also intends to continue to strengthen third-party outreach capabilities under the background that material companies attach importance to marketization.

However, the company’s management also pointed out that the current market competition in the property industry is becoming increasingly fierce. First, there are more and more passive participants whose real estate-related business volume is adjusted downward. Second, due to the participation of more leading material companies, external expansion Competitive property companies are getting higher and higher levels, and the third is the intensified competition for high-quality projects in commercial offices, public services and other fields.

In addition, in terms of growth strategy, Poly Property does not rely on mergers and acquisitions, but has always insisted on endogenous development, and new businesses are basically all entrusted and outsourced projects.

The company believes that this method of project expansion can actually release value faster than mergers and acquisitions, avoiding some running-in and loss.

It is mainly reflected in two levels. One is that the gross profit obtained from these projects can directly form the gross profit in the statement, without the need for some future contract amortization. The deeper reason is that the expansion projects of the National Committee are more conducive to the release of scale effects in functional costs and cleaning costs.

In the past, when companies such as Country Garden Services and China Resources Vientiane Life initiated a number of property acquisitions and acquisitions, and achieved a significant jump in scale, Poly Property was not active. Although the gross profit rate still does not necessarily have an advantage compared with peer private property companies, but On the contrary, it is more stable.

Poly Property said that it is expected that the profit rate should be stable or slightly declining within one to two years.

Of course, this does not mean that Poly Property has no idea of ​​mergers and acquisitions. The company previously announced that the IPO raised funds have not yet used 1.53 billion Hong Kong dollars, and decided to extend the timetable for use.

Poly Property pointed out that in view of the uncertainty brought by the new crown epidemic to development, it is expected that it will take more time to find business scope and scale in the market that meet the development strategic objectives and promote the upgrading of the group’s digital and intelligent management system.

big property

At the beginning of 2023, Wu Lanyu, the general manager of Poly Property who was parachuted from an affiliated real estate company in 2018, was promoted to chairman. Since Poly Property successfully completed the “147” three-year (2019-2021) strategic plan during his performance of duties, this change was recognized by the outside world. Take it for granted.

In June 2019, Poly Property released a large property strategy, namely global property, full-format property, full-value property, full-tech property and universal property.

In July of the same year, Wu Lanyu said in an interview with Guandian New Media that she had managed the regional property business for five or six years in her past experience, and indeed saw that the industry had too much room for improvement, including management finesse, service concept, and market development. Compared with real estate, there is still a lot of room for strategies, technology and capital means.

It is reported that at this performance meeting, Wu Lanyu once again mentioned related concepts, saying that the development direction and development focus of Poly Property have basically not changed, that is, 12 words, “big property, small scene, new business, digital drive.”

In 2022, among the new third-party projects signed by Poly Property, the single-year contract value of non-residential projects will account for 88.3%. As of December 31, 2022, the company’s non-residential business management area has increased to 323 million square meters, accounting for 56.1% of the management scale.

The public service industry is the moat that Poly Property has been committed to developing. During the reporting period, the annual contract value of newly signed public and other property projects reached 1.1 billion yuan. Key expansion projects include the Canton Fair Phase IV exhibition hall and conference center project, Shanghai International Airport S1 Terminal building project, Xi’an Metro Line 1-6, Line 14 and Line 16 Phase I project, etc.

The financial report shows that Poly Property’s income from public and other properties was 2.062 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 41%, accounting for 24.5% of the total property management service revenue, an increase of 2.6 percentage points from last year.

It is worth mentioning that due to factors such as the impact of the epidemic and the usually longer collection cycle of non-residential services, some material companies have delayed or blocked the collection of public service project funds. The above-mentioned investors said that Poly Property also made special arrangements for this The account receivable balance of the company is currently 2.35 billion yuan, and the public service arrears account for less than 20%, and the growth rate is consistent with the overall account receivable growth rate.

From the perspective of time structure, more than 70% of the accounts receivable of Poly Property’s public service accounts are due within 90 days, 99% are owed within one year, and less than 1% are over one year, about 4 million yuan. This amount is not high.

In addition, in terms of business, Poly Property newly signed commercial and office projects with a single-year contract value of 419 million yuan, and newly expanded projects such as the Suzhou Branch of China Development Bank, Jiangmen Mobile Global Communication Building, and Beijing Zhongshe Building. As of the end of the period, Poly Property’s commercial and office buildings had an area of ​​20.5 million square meters.