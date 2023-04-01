Viewpoint Network On the last day of the performance period, many companies have pressed the line to release their annual results.

KWG first issued a profit warning on March 30, which mentioned that the time to prepare the annual results for the board of directors to review was significantly longer than last year, and the audited results last year had been postponed to April 18, which made people worry Whether to postpone the annual report again.

On the evening of March 31, KWG released its annual performance announcement for the year ending December 31, 2022 as scheduled.

During the reporting period, the revenue was 13.453 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 43.6%; the annual loss was 9.842 billion yuan, and the profit in 2021 was 2.563 billion yuan; the loss attributable to the company’s owners was 9.241 billion yuan, while the profit in 2021 was 2.421 billion yuan Yuan.

During the trading hours of the day, the mainland property stocks collectively fell, and KWG Pacific led the decline, closing down more than 17% to 1.25 Hong Kong dollars, with a total market value of 4.273 billion Hong Kong dollars.

low sales

Affected by the downturn of the real estate cycle and frequent outbreaks of epidemics, many real estate companies have been under greater performance pressure in the past year.

For KWG, 2022 will be even more difficult.

According to Guandian New Media, starting from the second half of 2021, KWG’s gross profit rate began to drop “diving”, which in turn led to a drop in gross profit rate to 21.2% for the full year of 2021, and then to 17.3% in the first half of 2022.

In 2022, KWG’s gross loss will be about 2.096 billion yuan, and in 2021 it will record a gross profit of 5.046 billion yuan. The company said it has taken several actions to improve sales, including implementing markdowns on certain items.

In 2022, KWG recorded revenue of 13.453 billion yuan, a decrease of 43.6% from 23.845 billion yuan in 2021; consolidated revenue based on equity was approximately 22.462 billion yuan, a decrease of 49.3% from approximately 44.283 billion yuan in 2021.

Regarding the decrease in revenue, KWG Pacific said that due to the protracted outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the construction progress was delayed, and the property delivery schedule was delayed as a result. The blockade measures implemented in many cities in response to the epidemic also had a negative impact on the Group’s income from property investment and hotel operations; the real estate market also deteriorated during the year, weakening the confidence of property buyers.

In terms of income structure, property development, property investment, and hotel operations earned 11.908 billion yuan, 944 million yuan, and 600 million yuan, respectively.

Property development revenue will drop from approximately 22.192 billion yuan in 2021 to 11.908 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 46.3%, mainly due to the reduction in the total construction area delivered from 1.5985 million square meters in 2021 to 806,200 square meters in 2022.

KWG’s delivery mix and product mix have changed compared with 2021, so the average selling price will increase from 13,882 yuan per square meter in 2021 to 14,770 yuan per square meter in 2022, an increase of 6.4%.

Property investment income fell slightly by 1.4% to 944 million yuan; hotel operation hotel operating income was 600 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 13.7%, mainly due to the reduction in occupancy rate due to the tightened control of the new crown epidemic.

In terms of investment properties, KWG Group has deployed in the core areas of first- and second-tier cities and new economic zones such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta, the Bohai Rim, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Nanning, and has opened a total of 45 investment projects, including shopping malls 11, 10 for office buildings, and 24 for hotels.

In terms of revenue structure, KWG’s property development business still makes the biggest contribution, accounting for about 88.52% of the total turnover.

In 2022, KWG’s pre-sales totaled 50.86 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 51%; the pre-sale area was 2.567 million square meters, and the average pre-sale price was 19,800 yuan/square meter, a slight increase of 3.66% over the same period in 2021.

According to the contribution of pre-sale amount, among the 128 projects on sale, 54% are from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and 22% are from the Yangtze River Delta region; according to the city level, 90% are from first- and second-tier cities. The Group continues to cultivate high-energy cities.

In 2022, the land market will be in a downturn. It is not surprising that the central state-owned enterprises will support the land acquisition scene and the private enterprises will be absent. Although KWG’s land-side investment and development “suddenly brakes”, it is obviously more important to maintain its own liquidity and cash flow.

As of the end of 2022, KWG owns a total of 174 projects, distributed in 44 cities in mainland China and Hong Kong. It owns land reserves with a total equity construction area of ​​approximately 14.41 million square meters and a total construction area of ​​approximately 19.67 million square meters. 73%.

In addition, KWG still holds four old village renovation projects, namely Jishan Village in Tianhe District, Shixia Village in Zengcheng District, Shuangsha Village in Huangpu District and Nangang Village in Huangpu District, which will replenish a lot of salable resources.

The land reserves of the two major economic regions of the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta accounted for 65% and 82% of the total land reserves and salable resources respectively. This year, the company’s salable value is also mainly concentrated in the Greater Bay Area And first-tier and strong second-tier cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

high debt

Since the second half of 2022, under the environment where real estate credit, bonds, equity, and “domestic guarantees and foreign loans” are all launched, KWG Pacific has also seized the opportunity to complete the allotment financing.

On December 18, KWG placed 235 million existing shares at a placement price of HK$2.01 per share. After deducting related fees and expenses, the net proceeds were approximately HK$467 million, which will be used to refinance existing debts and general business use.

In the face of increasing debt pressure, selling assets and rolling over US dollar bonds will undoubtedly be KWG’s helpless measures in 2022.

In April last year, KWG sold an office building in Shanghai for 1.3 billion yuan; in June, it was reported that it was seeking to sell the entire office building assets to raise 5.5-5.7 billion yuan; in July, it sold 50% of the Hong Kong residential real estate to Longfor Group recorded an after-tax profit of HK$489.5 million.

In September, Bofeng Asset Management acquired the Shanghai Jiayu Yunjing leasing residential project from KWG and R&F Real Estate at a cost of about 1.3 billion yuan; in November, KWG sold the Chengdu Pancheng Steel Project to its partner Hong Kong Land. The consideration is 371 million yuan.

By selling non-core assets to withdraw funds, KWG Pacific has gained more space to deal with debt problems.

In addition, KWG “joined hands” with JPMorgan Chase to complete three senior bond exchange offers totaling US$1.6 billion, and the average debt extension was about one year.

However, KWG still faces heavy debt repayment pressure.

As of December 31, 2022, KWG’s bank and other loans, senior notes and domestic corporate bonds were approximately RMB 46.057 billion, RMB 27.212 billion and RMB 2.121 billion, respectively.

Of the bank and other loans, approximately RMB 16.886 billion is repayable within one year, approximately RMB 19.29 billion is repayable within two to five years, and approximately RMB 9.882 billion is repayable after five years; among senior notes, approximately RMB 3.238 billion Repayable within one year and approximately RMB 23.974 billion within two to five years.

Based on this calculation, plus domestic corporate bonds, KWG’s repayment amount within one year is as high as 22.245 billion yuan, while cash and cash equivalents are only 3.356 billion yuan.

The independent auditors indicated that there may be major doubts about KWG Pacific’s ability to continue operating.

As of the end of 2022, the book value of KWG’s cash and bank balances was approximately 10.338 billion yuan, compared with approximately 29.446 billion yuan on December 31, 2021, a decrease of 19.108 billion yuan.

There is no doubt that the large decrease in cash and bank balances has caused the debt ratio to soar to 161.8%, which was only 79.2% on December 31, 2021.

The annual report also revealed that KWG’s goal this year is to “strengthen sales and reduce debt” in order to continuously improve its assets and liabilities and comprehensively enhance the group’s cash flow.

At present, it seems that the way for KWG to reduce its debts is long and difficult.