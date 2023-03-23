Road King’s toll road business will help ease volatility in its property development business.

According to the 2022 financial report, Road King recorded an annual profit of approximately HK$460 million, a year-on-year decrease of 77%, a loss of approximately HK$500 million in profit attributable to owners, and a net exchange loss of -1.34 billion Hong Kong dollars. While losing HK$500 million, three perpetual bond holders took away about HK$540 million.

According to the performance report, Road King has newly expanded roads in Java, Indonesia, with HK$2 billion, and its road business has generally grown steadily and provided cash flow. In terms of real estate sales revenue, regardless of Hong Kong and mainland China, the year-on-year decrease was halved. The company slowed down the collection and storage, and reduced the rights and interests of land acquisition and the number of land acquisitions.

Moody’s research report released on March 8 predicts that Road King’s toll road business will help ease the volatility of its real estate development business.

In the column of other gains and losses, the item of net exchange (loss) gains will turn from HK$540 million in 2021 to HK$1.34 billion in 2022. Road King said that the sharp depreciation of the RMB against the US dollar in 2022 will have a great impact on the annual performance.

From the perspective of specific businesses, except for the growth of toll roads, the performance of other sectors has been impacted by the general environment.

It is reported that Road King’s income is mainly divided into three sectors, real estate development and investment, toll roads, industrial investment and asset management. The real estate segment is mainly for property sales, earning rental income, or potential capital appreciation; the highway segment is mainly for the development, operation and management of toll roads; the asset management segment is for real estate funds, cultural tourism business related businesses.

Among the three businesses, only toll roads recorded a growth in profit.

From the perspective of segmental profits, the real estate sector has decreased from approximately HK$2.3 billion in the previous year to HK$1.3 billion, a drop of approximately 45%; in the industrial investment and asset management sector, losses have continued to expand from HK$800 million in 2021 to 1.3 billion Hong Kong dollars; only toll roads remain stable with a slight increase from about 580 million Hong Kong dollars in 2021 to about 630 million Hong Kong dollars.

In terms of real estate, both in Hong Kong and the Mainland, there has been a halved decline. Mainland sales revenue fell from approximately HK$22.3 billion to HK$16.7 billion, while that in Hong Kong dropped from approximately HK$2.1 billion to HK$200 million. In 2022, the revenue of the real estate segment will decrease from HK$24.6 billion to HK$17.1 billion, and the average property price will remain at RMB 25,000 per square meter.

“In 2021, benefiting from the hot sales in Wong Chuk Hang Jinhuan, Hong Kong’s property sales will increase significantly. In 2022, due to the absence of new projects for pre-sale in Hong Kong, and the impact of the new crown epidemic, there will be a sharp drop.”

Road King said that in 2022, there will be a crisis of confidence in the mainland real estate companies, and a crisis of confidence in the industry. The epidemic will intensify the market downturn. In order to survive, real estate companies will not hesitate to cut prices and ask for volume in order to withdraw funds. was interrupted.

“At present, the central government and various ministries and commissions have introduced relief measures. Since the second half of the year, policies such as purchase restrictions and credit have been further relaxed, and the financing environment for real estate companies has eased. However, the confidence of home buyers in the economy and the property market has not yet recovered in the short term, and the wait-and-see sentiment is still strong. “

Most of Road King’s layout cities are high-energy or Yangtze River Delta cities. The market downturn has caused them to shrink their land reserves and carry out cooperative development. It is reported that the Yangtze River Delta region is its main sales area, accounting for about 75% of the total sales, but the progress is also slowing down.

According to reports, Road King took over two projects with Agile and terminated its cooperation with three projects in Changzhou, Jiangsu. Only 2 land parcels were acquired during the year, with equity ratios of 11.25% and 49% respectively. In addition, Road King and Xiangyu Consortium won the Jiading Juyuan residential land at RMB 1.592 billion, with a premium rate of 9.38%, and formed a consortium with Taihu Urban Investment to bid for Suzhou commercial and residential land at RMB 427 million.

As the “road king” in Hong Kong, Road King’s road income last year was stable and continued to provide cash flow, about 6.3 billion yuan, an increase of about 8.6% from the previous year’s 5.8 billion yuan.

The performance report shows that in December 2022, Road King completed the acquisition of a 39.77% interest in the Semarang-Batang Expressway located in Central Java, Indonesia, at a consideration of approximately HK$1.968 billion, further expanding its overseas highway portfolio. Including the acquisition of Java Road in Indonesia, Road King has 5 roads in China and 4 roads in Indonesia, with a total mileage of more than 600 kilometers.

Talking about the road business between the two countries, Road King said: “In 2022, the economic growth in the Mainland will be slow. In the first half of the year, due to the bad weather in the region and the silent control measures adopted by various places to control the epidemic, the travel of vehicles and personnel is restricted, and the government issued a new policy for the passage of trucks in the fourth quarter. Policies such as 10% toll reduction and exemption will have a negative impact on the expressway business in the Mainland.”

“In 2022, the Indonesian government will further relax traffic control measures in response to the easing of the epidemic, coupled with positive factors such as strong economic growth and the successful increase of toll standards for the Indonesian Expressway Project in mid-2021, the annual traffic volume and toll revenue will be significant. Growth, toll revenue increased by 49% to 934 million yuan compared with 2021.”

Viewpoint New Media consulted the annual report to understand that Road King is currently consuming cash on hand to repay short-term debts or expand business. The company repaid a total of HK$10.1 billion in loans equivalent to HK$10.1 billion throughout the year, including bank balances and cash, which will be approximately HK$12.6 billion at the end of 2021, and will be reduced to approximately HK$8.3 billion by the end of 2022.

In addition, while Road King lost HK$500 million in profits attributable to owners, the holders of the three perpetual bonds took away approximately HK$540 million. The Group’s net debt-equity ratio and net debt-to-capital ratio are 73% and 42% respectively. (Net debt-to-equity ratio = the difference between total interest-bearing loans and bank balances and cash (net debt)/total equity. The group’s net debt to total capital ratio refers to the group’s net debt/sum of net debt and total equity)

Moody’s research report released on March 8 expected that the company’s toll road business will help ease the volatility of its real estate development business. Specifically, thanks to the steady growth of toll road business and Indonesian expressway revenue, recurring income from this segment of business will cover about 30%-33% of Road King’s interest expenses in the next 12-18 months.

Moody’s forecasts that Road King’s contracted sales will fall by 10% to around 36 billion yuan in 2023 and by 18% in 2022 to around 40.6 billion yuan. The weak sales performance reflects a slowdown in the company’s replenishment of land to maintain liquidity over the past one to two years.