At the beginning of 2023, AI painting and artificial intelligence chat robot ChatGPT will explode, and SenseTime also made breakthroughs in this area last year.

view network On March 28, SenseTime Group Co., Ltd. announced its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2022.

For the first time in five years, the revenue of this leading artificial intelligence software company in China has declined, but its losses have also narrowed for the first time.

During the reporting period, SenseTime’s revenue was 3.808 billion yuan, a decrease of 19% from the previous period; gross profit was 2.542 billion yuan, and the gross profit rate fell 2.9 percentage points to 66.8%; the annual loss was 6.092 billion yuan, a decrease of 6.45 billion yuan from the 2021 loss of 17.177 billion yuan. %.

business performance

Specific to the four business lines, mainly due to the impact of the new crown epidemic in 2022 and prevention and control measures on customers and project progress, SenseTime’s revenue from smart commerce and smart cities suffered setbacks, and the revenue from smart commerce fell by 25.2% to 1.464 billion yuan. Revenue was cut by nearly 50% to 1.096 billion yuan.

On the contrary, the requirements of social distance during the epidemic, the income of medical and health customers, and the promotion of SenseMARS, the enabling metaverse development platform, to the international market have caused the revenue of SenseTime’s smart life segment to increase by 129.9% year-on-year to 955 million yuan, a record high.

In addition, SenseTime’s smart car revenue increased by 58.9% to 293 million yuan, mainly due to the mass production of new models by auto OEM customers, the increase in commercial deployment revenue of pre-installed smart car cabin products, and the R & D cooperation income with new ADAS customers of auto OEM customers.

As a result, the revenue composition of SenseTime’s four major sectors will be 41.7% for smart commerce, 45.6% for smart city, 8.8% for smart life, and 3.9% for smart cars in 2021. The changes are 38.4%, 28.8%, 25.1%, and 7.7%, respectively. More balanced than ever.

As of the end of 2022, the number of smart business customers of SenseTime has decreased significantly to 717, a decrease of 22.2% compared with 2021; the number of smart life customers has increased by 23.3% to 317; the cumulative number of cities served by smart cities has increased from 22 to 162; The number of smart car customers was flat at 34.

In terms of profitability, SenseTime’s losses in 2022 are mainly due to R&D investment, net impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets, fair value losses of financial assets measured at fair value with changes included in profit or loss, and net foreign exchange losses.

Among them, SenseTime’s fair value loss of preferred shares and other financial liabilities in 2021 was as high as 13.526 billion yuan. With the completion of the initial public offering at the end of the year, the issued preferred shares were converted from financial liabilities to equity due to automatic conversion into common shares. Become the main reason for the company’s sharply narrowed losses in 2022.

At the same time, the overall market conditions for technology-related assets in 2022 will be full of challenges. The valuation of Shangtang’s investment portfolio will decline, and the fair value loss of financial assets measured at fair value and changes included in profit or loss will expand from 515 million yuan in the same period last year to 885 million yuan.

AI outlet

As a technology company, SenseTime invests heavily in research and development every year. In 2022, the research and development expenditure will be 4 billion yuan, exceeding the total operating income, an increase of 11% year-on-year. During this period, the human efficiency of research and development has improved significantly, which has further increased by 90% compared with last year. The number of research and development models per capita per year is 9.35, and the cumulative number of commercial models has increased by 93% to 67,000.

During the reporting period, SenseTime continued to make breakthroughs in the intelligent computing infrastructure-SenseCoreAI large device. The parallel computing system based on 27,000 GPUs achieved a computing power output of 5.0 exaFLOPS, effectively supporting up to 20 super-large models with a parameter volume of 100 billion ( in kcal parallel) to train simultaneously.

The SenseCore AI device is likened by Xu Li, the co-founder and CEO of SenseTime, to “artificial intelligence’s particle collider”, because the latter is to create new particles in a random possibility to explore the unknown world.

He once pointed out that in AI applications, only 20% of the head requirements can be met, and 80% of the long-tail application scenarios are not covered. The long-tail scene has the characteristics of wide range, large differences, and low frequency.

Based on the large AI device, SenseTime will further accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence, use it as the cornerstone of innovation, support the research and development of underlying technologies, and fully cover various fields and scenarios in urban management, corporate services, and personal life.

It is worth noting that in early 2023, AI painting and artificial intelligence chat robot ChatGPT will explode, and SenseTime also made breakthroughs in this area last year.

In terms of AI content generation, SenseTime has realized the training of multiple large-scale text-genetic graph models, and has outstanding capabilities in tasks such as understanding text-generated graphs, image quality and reasoning speed. In particular, it has unique advantages in the understanding of traditional Chinese culture, for example, ancient poems can be used as prompts to generate corresponding pictures, etc.

In addition, SenseTime has successfully developed a large pre-trained model with 100 billion parameters in the field of natural language processing (NLP), which has significantly improved the performance of tasks such as text generation and human-computer dialogue. This model and capabilities will be launched in the market in mid-2023. ChatGPT is a natural language processing model based on artificial intelligence technology developed by OpenAI.

This field was supported by policies last month. On February 13, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology officially released the “White Paper on the Development of Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry in 2022” at the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation and Development Conference, proposing to comprehensively strengthen artificial intelligence. The base for the development of the smart industry supports leading companies to create large models that are benchmarked against ChatGPT, and strives to build an open source framework and an application ecosystem for general large models.

Although it is still losing money year after year, the future of Shangtang is still optimistic about the future of many capitals.

Everbright Securities previously reported that SenseTime’s self-developed AI infrastructure is expected to create barriers to the industry, and has rich practical experience in commercialization. As a leader in the field of computer vision AI, it has huge commercial realization space and potential, and has certain scarcity and premium space.