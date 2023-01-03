[Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Yi Ru) China‘s real estate market has entered a severe winter moment. The latest reports show that the real estate market has fallen again and again, and it is estimated that the annual sales in 2022 will decrease by nearly 5 trillion yuan (RMB, the same below). The number of 100 billion-level real estate companies dropped from 43 to 20. Experts believe that the CCP’s bailout policy has not been effective, and the decline in real estate sales last year shows that the illusion of China’s real estate market has been shattered.

Housing market sales dropped by 5 trillion a year, “Survival has become a common theme in the industry”

Lu media “First Finance and Economics” reported on December 31, 2022 that China‘s real estate market has fallen again and again. From the repeated epidemics at the beginning of 2022, to the “stop lending tide” in the middle of the year, to the thunderstorm incidents of real estate companies that lasted almost throughout the year, every sign of recovery was unexpectedly wiped out. As the belief in rising housing prices was shattered, market confidence also dropped again and again. “Survival has become a common theme in the industry.”

According to data from the Chinese real estate analysis agency “Kerui”, the overall sales of the real estate industry in 2022 will be about 13.5 trillion yuan, which is nearly 5 trillion yuan less than the 18.19 trillion yuan in 2021.

The turnover of commercial housing in 100 cities in the whole year fell by 40% year-on-year; the scale of land and construction transactions across the country dropped by 40%; among the 70 large and medium-sized cities, 60 cities saw the price of second-hand housing fall, and 50 cities saw the price of first-hand housing decline; The annual performance of strong real estate companies has fallen by more than 40%; the number of hundreds of billions of real estate companies has dropped by half, from 43 at the peak to only 20 today.

“First Finance and Economics” reported that under the background that domestic and foreign financing channels are basically closed, developers who are faced with huge due debts, demand for guaranteed delivery, normal operation of the company, and huge demand for funds can only rely on operating cash flow. So all tricks were used. But “even with such efforts, the market performance is still poor.”

Last year, Minquan County, Henan Province launched a “wheat house exchange”, and Jianye City, a construction project in Qixian County, Henan Province, launched a “garlic house exchange” with a certain purchase price to cover part of the down payment. There are also “Watermelon House Exchange” in Nanjing and “Litchi House Exchange” in Guangzhou, offering discounts in disguise. Around the Mid-Autumn Festival, in Fuzhou, state-owned enterprises, including China Shipping and China Resources Land, started to cut prices aggressively, and the promotional prices of some projects dropped by more than 40% from the highest average price.

Davy Jun Huang, an economist based in the United States, analyzed to The Epoch Times on January 2 that the reasons for the extreme slump in China’s real estate industry are, first, that the developers themselves have broken capital chains, become insolvent, and even unfinished projects. The situation is quite common. The second is that the CCP cleared and closed the city for three years, which made the economic income of ordinary people unstable, and the bankruptcy or closure of enterprises also caused residents to have no money on hand. This is the main reason.

Xie Tian, ​​a professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina in the United States, told The Epoch Times on January 2 that the main reason is that the Chinese economy has declined as a whole, and ordinary people can no longer afford houses. Now the CCP does not want the real estate market to collapse. But those who buy a house can see the trend of the housing market crash, and they are even less willing to buy.

Why did the CCP’s “three arrows” policy fail to save real estate?

In 2018, the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China took the lead in launching a combination of credit, bonds, and equity policies to support private enterprise financing, known as the “three arrows.”

Since the second half of 2022, the authorities have taken frequent actions in terms of the “three arrows”, and the lower limit of commercial loan interest rates for first homes and the interest rates for first-home provident fund loans in many cities have been lowered one after another. On November 8, 2022, the China Interbank Market Dealers Association stated that it will support private companies, including real estate companies, to issue bonds for financing, and the central bank will provide financial support for re-lending. On November 11, 2022, the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also jointly issued the “Financial 16 Articles” to support real estate financing. However, judging from market performance, these policies have not played a big role.

David Huang said that the so-called “three arrows” are to enable companies that are on the verge of bankruptcy to do their best to complete the final work of handing over the building. But those enterprises may not be able to survive, and those that should be eliminated will still be eliminated. It’s just that real estate companies with relatively high-quality assets may get some support. Moreover, this “three arrows” policy has been used since 2018, and it is now at the end of its strength.

“After surviving the epidemic for three years, the small and medium-sized enterprises that should be closed have been closed, and they should have no money. They have no money at all, and they can’t do it anymore. Now (the CCP) can only keep the market from taking a sharp turn and turn into a collapse. Not being able to stimulate purchases.”

Xie Tian said that the CCP’s so-called three arrows, including credit financing, bond financing, and equity financing, are actually continuing to pour water. It is the CCP that uses taxpayers’ money to protect these real estate companies and avoid large-scale bankruptcy. But it can only delay the problem later. Because the biggest reason for the real estate downturn is excess supply and sluggish consumer demand, and the CCP has not helped consumers much, so the problem is difficult to solve.

“Last year’s decline in real estate sales is the result of a decline in people’s confidence in real estate and the shattering of the illusion of the (China) real estate market,” he said.

Will the industry start to stabilize in June 2023?Experts are not optimistic

In 2022, basically under the impact of the CCP’s zero-clearing epidemic prevention policy, the housing market will continue to fall into a downturn. In December, the authorities suddenly reversed the policy to “lay flat”, and the epidemic broke out. A large number of people in various industries were infected, and many people died.

According to a report by “First Finance and Economics”, Ding Zuyu, CEO of E-House Enterprise Group, predicted that China‘s real estate industry will still be under considerable pressure in the first half of 2023, and June will be an important time point for the industry to stabilize.

Xie Tian told The Epoch Times that the downturn in China’s housing market will continue, “because whether it is bond financing or credit financing, there is a time limit, such as half a year or one year. Once it expires, the principal and interest will be repaid. Still unable to recover, they actually have more debt burdens, so the situation of the industry will continue to deteriorate in the future. If the purchasing power of consumers still cannot be improved, the stabilization of the real estate market is just wishful thinking.”

David Huang said, “It is estimated that around the Ching Ming Festival in 2023, there will be another batch of policies (of the CCP), but the most important thing is that the people have no money and the overall economy is in recession. Just relying on some policies alone cannot change the market.”

He said that the CCP government relies on real estate to collect taxes and cut leeks, and this has not changed. The real estate market will not get better if the tax for people buying and selling real estate is not reduced. ◇

