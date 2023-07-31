Anomaly on the bond market: This is how savers use the rare interest rate moment

On the US capital markets, savers can experience a rare phenomenon: the yields on long-term government bonds have shifted massively below those on short-term paper. Such “inversions” – as they are called in financial market jargon – only happen every few years. The current anomaly is also exceptionally strong, so observers speak of a super inversion. Sooner or later this special situation will resolve itself, and most likely quite suddenly.

Investors therefore have opportunities right now. There are financial instruments with which you can rely on a normalization of the “yield curve” – ​​as it is called in technical terms.

