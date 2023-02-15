Interest rates, Lagarde: up 50 points in March

No step back by the ECB on the next hike in interest rates: another 50 basis point increase will arrive in March. This was clarified very clearly by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagardewho in the hearing at the plenary meeting of the European Parliament left no room for interpretation: “We intend to raise rates another 50 basis points at our next meeting in March, and then we will evaluate the subsequent monetary policy path”. This despite “the risks to growth prospects – explained Lagarde – are now more balanced than they were in December”.

The final objective of the ECB is always the same: “to bring inflation back to our target of 2%, in line with our mandate”. For this reason, the central institute in Frankfurt will take “the necessary measures to do so”.

Inflation estimates for January will be raised

For Lagarde, the preliminary estimate by Eurostat on theinflation in January in the euro area it will have to be adjusted slightly upwards. “In January, average inflation in the euro area moderated to 8.5% – he explained -, but it is probable that the final figure will be slightly higher than the initial estimateonce data on Germany are taken into account”.

Despite the general slowdown, mainly dictated by the fall in energy prices, “overall, pressure on prices remains strong – he continued – and underlying inflation remains high”. In any case, the balance of risks, both on economic growth and on inflation, have become “more balanced, especially in the short term”.

Transparency rules

Not only about interest rates Lagarde spoke to the European Parliament. The ECB “is ready to formalise, in writing, the current transparency procedures towards the European Parliament”, explained the president of the institute. Lagarde spoke in relation to the draft resolution to put in writing the mechanisms through which the ECB reports its work to the European Parliament. “The ECB – recalled Lagarde – has made a proposal to the European Parliament and will be enthusiastic about finalizing an agreement between our two institutions”.