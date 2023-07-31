Another bad tile for Matteo Arpe: “L’Autre Chose” dies

L’Autre Chose, liquidation after failure to sell the entire operating company

Brutta fine for The Other Thing, Marche company born in 1959 that produces women’s clothing, accessories and footwear, of which the Sator di Matteo Arpe and his fund hold 95% while the remaining 5% belongs to the creative director Nicolò Beretta, founder of Giannico, the other proprietary brand.

In fact, a few days ago, Sara Marzialetti, delegate judge of the Fermo court, appointed Claudio Cannella as commissioner of the company of which the full liquidation agreement was declared, summoning the creditors next 3 October for the examination of the passive state.

READ ALSO: Checco Zalone, a permanent job was better: his company at a loss in 2022

The procedure follows a an extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of L’Autre Chose which resolved the early dissolution of the company and, in fact, the proposal for a full liquidation arrangement then accepted by the court.

The sole director Stefano Palmieri explained to the shareholders that the drastic decision was taken because “the planned sale of the entire operating company did not take placean indispensable sale for the recovery of the company and which had been placed at the basis of the continuity arrangement plan filed on 1 June 2022″. The arrangement, aimed at saving 70 jobs, had been authorized by the same court.

READ ALSO: Giochi Preziosi doubles the red: 2022 losses jump from 25.2 to 52.5 million

The balance sheet of L’Autre Chose closed in March of last year highlights a negative shareholders’ equity of over 14 million euros and 15.2 million payables against revenues of just over 2 million. Arpe entered the capital exactly ten years ago (2013) then gradually taking over the shares of the Boccaccini family.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

