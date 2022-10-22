Source title: Another blockbuster new product of domestic hair dryers

Recently, with the rising demand of users for product experience and the maturing of enterprise R&D technology, the hair dryer industry has entered a new stage of converting from ordinary models to high-speed models. According to the total data pushed by Aowei Cloud (AVC), from January to June 2022, the retail sales share of high-speed models will be 48.7%. In the face of huge market opportunities and the potential demand for consumer replacement, many emerging domestic brands have entered the market. At the same time, with the deepening of the consumption upgrade process, people have put forward higher requirements for hair dryers and household appliances. Products that used to be "just enough to use" can no longer meet the expectations of consumers. Users pay more attention to the quality of life and personal care effects. It can also be seen that the market potential of high-end models of hair dryers is huge. As one of the first domestic brands to enter the high-speed hair dryer market in China, ZMI Technology takes user experience as the core, and in line with the concept of providing better services for more users, it promotes the iterative update of product technology and chooses the high-speed hair dryer track. The pursuit of high-speed hair dryer designed according to the current user's living habits can truly meet the needs of users who pursue high quality and pay attention to the details of life. For example, the latest Shaoguang high-speed hair dryer released by ZMI Technology is equipped with a 110,000 rpm high-speed brushless motor independently developed by ZMI Technology on the core power. The wind speed is upgraded by 16.7%, which can easily achieve the effect of fast drying in 3 minutes. In addition, Shaoguang pioneered the "micro-plastic blowing care" technology, coupled with the built-in negative ion generator, which can spray tens of millions of high-concentration negative ions directly to every strand of hair, improving frizz. At the same time, the super-strong air volume of 55m³/h, combined with its unique S-shaped air duct design, allows the strong pressurized airflow to quickly dislodge the thick wet hair and reach the hair roots, quickly take away the moisture on the scalp surface, and prevent high temperature damage. Care for the scalp and provide high-quality hair care. In addition, the Chasing Shaoguang high-speed hair dryer is paired with an aromatic hair care essence bomb and 300 million platinum negative ions, which synergize with each other to rejuvenate the hair. The Shaoguang high-speed hair dryer has innovated the structure of the whole machine on the basis of the previous one. It has carefully built an ultra-short body to optimize the use experience. Its ultra-short hair dryer is easy to hold. Comfortable and easy to carry on business trips. The Shaoguang high-speed hair dryer, which is pursuing technology, has been recognized by the market for its strength. Many celebrities and star stylists have expressed that they are looking for a new generation of high-speed hair dryers with high-value, high-performance grass. Among them, stars such as Tang Yixin and Wang Zixuan devoted their efforts to publicity, as well as fashion bloggers Nikki-Min, Donggua Didi, and Pinocchio, who all brought the shining release of fashion blockbusters. As the pioneer of high-speed hair dryers in China, ZMI Technology has always insisted on "changing the world with technology and creating value for users". Always insist on innovation, and always have an open and inclusive curiosity. Since the birth of Chasing Technology, the original intention of its research and development is to make technological life within easy reach and bring the best product experience and comfortable ideal life to consumers around the world. Pursuit Technology has become an important brand leading the development of the high-speed hair dryer market through continuous analysis of user needs and optimization of product experience.

