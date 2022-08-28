However, a few days ago, the Luyuan INNO9 real cruising mileage evaluation of “1818 Golden Eye” attracted more than 2 million people online to watch. On the 26th, the program team started a live test again. The theme was the cruising range of electric vehicles, but it was changed to a brand of electric vehicles. The official claimed that it could run 100 kilometers, but unexpectedly, it rained heavily in Hangzhou that day, and the live broadcast forced to interrupt. Some netizens ridiculed, “The live broadcast ended so soon, whether the mileage has not been reached”, as for whether it will finally meet the standard, it remains to be seen.





“1818 Golden Eye” once again conducts electric vehicle endurance test

Why do electric car brands suddenly get together to evaluate the cruising range of “1818 Golden Eye”? We have to start with the test on Luyuan a few days ago.

A young group from Hangzhou questioned the true cruising range of Luyuan INNO9. The reporter of “1818 Golden Eye” drove the same electric car to conduct the whole live test. A seemingly “boring” live broadcast attracted 1 million+ views on the Douyin platform alone. Everyone watched the live broadcast for more than 5 hours and waited for the brand to roll over, but what they were waiting for was not only meeting the standard but also “giving away” the 2.3 km result. As soon as the results came out, many netizens exclaimed, “Where is the rollover live broadcast, it’s just a free advertisement”, and some netizens left a message “Send me the link”.





“1818 Golden Eye” test on Luyuan INNO9

Interestingly, the shocking reversal from a live broadcast running for a “rollover” to a “best advertisement” also seems to have given other electric vehicle brands an opportunity to be exposed. In the past two days since the battery life test of Luyuan electric vehicle, a similar live broadcast test has been carried out rapidly. It is not difficult to guess that this may be a hot-spot marketing. After all, millions of traffic support is a good promotion opportunity for everyone. . In fact, this kind of marketing that is similar to hot spots is not uncommon in the industry. Most of them are based on industry hot spots to create product potential.

However, there is a detail in the live broadcast of the cruising range test opened by “1818 Golden Eye” on the 26th. When the reporter asked the owner of an electric car that can run 200 kilometers, the owner smiled and said bluntly that it was advertising, but Running one hundred and fifty-six should not be a problem. It can be seen that false battery standards are still common in the industry. In addition, we can also see on the official websites of some leading electric vehicle brands that some electric vehicles with long battery life are not clearly marked with the actual cruising range on the sales page or parameter list, showing that they are not confident about the product. As ordinary consumers, we are not opposed to all marketing, but we still hope that companies will not focus on marketing gimmicks, but can uphold their original intentions and make products seriously.

Two-wheeled electric vehicles are one of the most convenient travel tools for people. According to iResearch’s “China Two-wheeled Electric Vehicle Industry White Paper”, among the factors that car owners are most concerned about when purchasing two-wheeled electric vehicles in 2022, battery and battery life will account for as high as 60.9%. %, ranking first, which shows that consumers attach great importance to battery life performance. In terms of product promotion, many electric vehicle brands take ultra-long battery life as their main marketing highlight. What we want to say is that in the current impetuous market environment, product marketing can only be the icing on the cake, and it needs to be hard on its own. If there is no real hard core strength, whether it is a temporary “sampling inspection” or a fully prepared “submission for inspection”, I am afraid it can only be reduced to a joke.



