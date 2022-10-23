In October 2020, Sogou launched Sogou Science Encyclopedia, which aims to “build the most professional encyclopedia in the field of science”. Most of the editors are from 985 and 211 universities and academic institutions, and nearly 60% have doctoral degrees. But now, two years later, this professional, reliable and rigorous encyclopedia platform has ushered in an unexpected ending.

Recently, Sogou Science Encyclopedia issued an announcement to stop service operations.It is said that due to the adjustment of business direction, Sogou Science Encyclopedia will officially stop service and operation on November 11, 2022.

After the service is stopped, all data on the platform will be deleted according to relevant laws and the server will be shut down. Users will not be able to log in and use Sogou Science Encyclopedia, and the relevant content will not be retrieved after the platform is offline.

At the same time, the announcement also clarified thatThis suspension of service and operation is only for Sogou Science Encyclopedia, and will not affect the normal use of Sogou Encyclopedia and other functions of Sogou.

It is worth mentioning that,After being acquired by Tencent, Sogou has successively shut down a series of businesses such as maps, search, reading, and game centers.whether other businesses can continue is unknown.