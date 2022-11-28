[The Epoch Times, November 28, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) The chairman of China‘s A-share listed companies seems to have become a high-risk occupation. Since November, at least 19 listed companies have been registered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the company’s chairman and other executives have been controlled.

On the evening of November 27, today’s international announcement stated that the company received a notification from the family of Shao Jianwei, the actual controller and chairman, on November 26 that Shao Jianwei was under residential surveillance at a designated residence by the public security organ for suspected of covering up and concealing criminal proceeds for others. The company stated that the relevant matters are yet to be further investigated, and the company’s production and operation are currently normal.

According to the “Daily Economic News” report, Shao Jianwei’s last public appearance was on November 1, when he participated in the fourth “Shenzhen Entrepreneur Day” event in Longgang District as a representative of entrepreneurs and gave a report.

Today International is a comprehensive solution provider for smart logistics and smart manufacturing systems, providing integrated services such as planning and design of automated production lines and logistics systems for manufacturing, distribution and distribution companies.

According to the data, Today International was established in 2000, with Shao Jianwei as the chairman and general manager, and his younger brother Shao Jianfeng as the executive vice president of Today International.

The third quarterly report for 2022 shows that Shao Jianwei and Shao Jianfeng have 44.3 million shares and 13 million shares in pledge respectively, accounting for 40.48% and 75.91% of the shares they hold respectively.

Tian Lei, senior partner and director of the criminal department of Shanghai Landi Law Firm, analyzed that after residential surveillance, the person under residential surveillance is not allowed to leave the place where residential surveillance is performed without the approval of the enforcement agency, and is not allowed to meet or communicate with others. Documents, identity documents, and driver’s licenses shall be handed over to the executive organ for preservation.

Since November, at least 19 chairmen of Chinese listed companies have been filed or controlled, and the number hit a new high this year. Among them, in the past week, five chairmen have had accidents.

On November 24, Huayang Lianzhong announced that Su Tong, the actual controller and chairman, and Yang Ning, the deputy general manager, received a notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for being suspected of manipulating the securities market.

Mengjie Co., Ltd. announced on the 23rd that the China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against the company and its chairman Jiang Tianwu, vice chairman Li Jing, director Li Jianwei, director and board secretary Li Jun, and shareholder Zhang Aichun due to suspected information disclosure violations.

On the evening of the 22nd, Hongya CNC issued an announcement and received a notice from Li Maohong, one of the company’s actual controllers, chairman and general manager, and Liu Yuhua, one of the actual controllers and directors. will decide to investigate it.

On the same day, Haozhi Electromechanical also announced that it received a notice from Tang Lijun, the chairman of the company, and received the “Notice of Case Filing” from the Securities Regulatory Commission of the Communist Party of China, “Because you are suspected of insider trading in the stock of ‘Haozhi Electromechanical’, on October 26, 2022, I will decide to file a case against you.”

On the evening of the 21st, Enjie shares announced that on November 20th, it received notification from the family members of Chairman Paul Xiaoming Lee (Li Xiaoming) and Vice Chairman Li Xiaohua that the two were under residential surveillance at the designated residence of the public security organ due to related matters, and related matters are still pending. According to the investigation, the company is currently operating normally.

Tongce Medical announced on the 18th that Chairman Lu Jianming was investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for suspected information disclosure violations, involving a related transaction of about 143 million yuan.

Sichuan Investment Energy announced on the 16th that Liu Tibin, chairman of the company’s controlling shareholder Sichuan Investment Group Co., Ltd., has been investigated by the Sichuan Provincial Supervisory Commission and implemented detention measures. Liu Tibin also serves as the company’s legal representative and chairman.

According to a report by “China Fund News” on November 27, according to incomplete statistics, since November, Huicheng Technology, Molding Technology, Ruisikangda, Kanglongda, Jiangsu Sainty, Guorui Technology, ST Huaying, ST China 19 listed companies, including Lee and *ST Future, have been registered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

