Another controversy with Salvini. Littizzetto cannot contain himself

It all started when she and Fabio Fazio were finally sent away from Rai after 40 years

Lucianina Littizzetto it’s like this: it really doesn’t know how to contain itself.

“I’ve been in Rai for 40 years, but you can’t be suitable for all seasons and at least I don’t think I am. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that I embark on a new path made of novelty, invention and creativity and I hope, indeed I’m sure it will be like this”, Fazio had expressed.

Too bad it contradicted itself because “after 40 years” he must have been through all of the seasons.

Matteo Salvini had seized the opportunity and had exulted with an iconic Tweet: “Belli ciao!”.

But while Fazio, the sly cat, never replied, she, the masaniella of the moors, did not suffer the affront with impunity and already last Sunday poison was oozing from every pore trying to vent her anger for the affront suffered.

For this he made “lie down” more disheveled than usual on the tables in the studio, saying to Fazio “let me talk”, naturally in agreement with the Genoese gigione.

In the heat, livid at the affront suffered, she commented:

“Think of you: ‘Belli ciao’ from a deputy prime minister”.

But then, coldly, he articulated his anger a little better and so he took advantage of an event with Gialappa’s Band at the Turin Book Fair.

And so the jeremiad started.

“In television it has now become difficult to experiment, above all because of the ratings ax. Either they put you in the middle of the night or very early in the morning where the Auditel nightmare isn’t so strong or…go to Nove”.

A little free publicity never hurts.

“To experiment”?

There’s little to experiment with in a repertoire made up mostly of sexual jokes and profanity.

Then he wanted to delve into the slippery field of television semiology:

“The other problem is political correctness. By now when you write you have all your tariff. With this joke here I do a day and a half of Wed **. With this, however, in my opinion they are pissed ** no more. Get ready. With this comes a tidal wave, you have to hope that a politician says some bullshit to divert attention. But it’s our job, who cares. See you at nine. The comedian is not politically correct otherwise it’s not funny”.

He did so without renouncing the traditional foul language with which he seasoned his “jokes” but at least the environment in which she performed did not allow her the usual stretches and kicks to which she has unfortunately accustomed us in the studio and thus replying to a joke from Gialappas’s on the possible presence of Salvini in one of the last episodes she said:

“But go, Salvini doesn’t come at Che Tempo, they gave him the envelope many times but he doesn’t come”.

And all that would be missing is Salvini wasting his time with what is happening in Emilia – Romagna to attend “Che tempo che fa” conducted by two included in the jubilee section.

A last note concerns the compensation to Nove: we are talking about a rain of millions of euros. But since nothing is thrown away, they are trying to pass the operation off as a sort of new Bulgarian edict. The two poor fellows would be victims of the censorship of Power. But Littizzetto & Company should make a golden monument to whoever organized it all. It’s not every day that you are literally covered in gold to get rid of the Zebedee.

