Another ETF option in Shenzhen is coming soon!Shenzhen 100 ETF options will attract incremental funds to expand the market, and hundreds of constituent stocks and related ETFs will benefit



November 25 News (Reporter Zhou Xiaoya)Another ETF option is on the horizon. On November 25, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a document stating that in order to enrich the multi-level capital market product system, it started the listing of Shenzhen 100ETF options, and approved the listing of Shenzhen 100ETF options on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in accordance with the procedures.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that the listing of Shenzhen Securities 100ETF options is an important arrangement for implementing the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and comprehensively deepening the reform of the capital market. It is conducive to meeting diversified trading and risk management needs, enhancing market vitality and resilience, helping to attract incremental funds into the market, and helping the high-quality development of the capital market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will guide the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to make preparations for the listing and trading of Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100ETF options, strengthen the supervision of the stock options market, continue to improve the regulatory system, rules and standards, and give full play to the front-line supervision functions of the exchange to ensure the stability and long-term development of the stock options market .

On the same day, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange issued a document stating that the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100ETF option has entered the pre-listing preparation stage. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is following the unified deployment of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and working with all parties in the market to make solid preparations for various businesses and technologies to ensure the smooth launch of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100ETF option.

Regarding the launch of Shenzhen 100ETF options, the fund company stated that since options can be long or short, there are also arbitrage opportunities, which can attract investors to participate in market pricing and stabilize market fluctuations in a longer period. At the same time, the launch of the ETF option will further enrich investors’ investment strategies and promote the launch of innovative products. The application of relevant strategies will generate a demand for trading of the Shenzhen 100 ETF, which will increase the trading activity of the Shenzhen 100 ETF.

According to Wind data, at present, there are 6 Shenzhen Securities 100 ETFs in my country’s domestic market. As of November 24, the total size of these 6 products was 6.648 billion yuan. .

It is worth noting that the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100 Index corresponding to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100 ETF option is composed of 100 stocks with large market capitalization and good liquidity in the Shenzhen market. The net profit accounts for about 60% of the stocks in the Shenzhen market. Accounting for about 70%, more than 70 of the constituent stocks are in the leading position in the industry.

Domestic ETF option market expansion is imminent

The China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that the Party Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to the reform, development and stability of the capital market, and clearly proposed to create a standardized, transparent, open, dynamic and resilient capital market. The SZSE 100 ETF option is the first exchange-traded option product based on the SZSE 100 Index in China. It is an innovative blue chip with distinctive features and forms a good complement to the existing ETF options.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange stated that promoting the listing of Shenzhen 100ETF options is an important measure for the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and continue to deepen the reform of the capital market. Resilience, to better meet the risk management needs of medium and long-term investors.

According to public information, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100 Index is composed of 100 stocks with large market capitalization and good liquidity in the Shenzhen market. It represents innovative and growth-oriented leading companies and has dual characteristics of innovation and blue chips. The average ratio reached 70%, and more than 70 of the constituent stocks ranked in the leading position in the industry.

Regarding the current ETF options market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that over the past seven years, transactions in the ETF options market have been operating in a stable and orderly manner, with steady progress in market size, gradual development of product functions, and increasingly improved market ecology. It is understood that as a basic risk management tool in the stock market, my country’s first ETF option market started in 2015. At that time, the SSE 50ETF option was listed on February 9, 2015.

Subsequently, in December 2019, the China Securities Regulatory Commission further expanded the pilot scope of stock options, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange successively listed CSI 300 ETF options. The China Securities Regulatory Commission stated that in September this year, the Shanghai Stock Exchange CSI 500 ETF options, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ChiNext ETF options, and the CSI 500 ETF options were successfully listed and traded, effectively playing the role of introducing incremental funds and stabilizing the spot market, and laying a solid foundation for further enriching the variety of ETF options. base.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange stated that since 2019, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange has successively launched CSI 300 ETF options, ChiNext ETF options and China Securities 500 ETF options. recognized.

6 Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100 ETFs have been listed in the domestic market

“The introduction of ETF options will further guide the increase of funds corresponding to the allocation of ETF products, and help high-quality listed companies attract stable medium and long-term investment groups and obtain better growth and development opportunities.” The Shenzhen Stock Exchange stated that after the launch of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100 ETF option, the domestic capital market It will form an option product system covering various types of ETFs such as large-cap blue chips, innovative blue chips, innovative growth, and small and medium-sized market capitalization, which is more conducive to fully exerting the function of option risk hedging.

Regarding the launch of Shenzhen 100 ETF options, Founder Fubon Fund stated that it will help meet diversified trading and risk management needs, enhance market vitality and resilience, help attract incremental funds into the market, and help the high-quality development of the capital market. Since options can be long or short, they also have arbitrage opportunities, which can attract investors to participate in market pricing and stabilize market fluctuations in a longer period of time.

In the view of the company, the introduction of Shenzhen 100ETF options will further enrich investors’ investment strategies and promote the launch of innovative products. “The existence of flexible supporting derivatives instruments can enrich the investment portfolio of allocation investors, which is conducive to the increase in the allocation demand of Shenzhen 100 ETF and equity markets.”

In addition, options can be applied to many trading strategies and arbitrage strategies that are matched with ETFs. The use of these strategies will generate trading demand for Shenzhen 100 ETFs and increase the trading activity of Shenzhen 100 ETFs.

Founder Fubon Fund believes that the constituent stocks of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100 Index represent the core high-quality assets of the Shenzhen A-share market, with strong growth potential and low valuation levels, and have high investment value. It is the earliest index in China that clearly defines the investment function: the representative index of China‘s innovative and growing leading enterprises. The launch of Shenzhen 100ETF options can better enable the capital market to serve China‘s innovative economy companies.

According to Wind data, at present, there are 6 Shenzhen ETFs listed in my country’s domestic market, including Huaan Shenzhen Securities 100ETF, E Fund Shenzhen Securities 100ETF, Founder Fubon Shenzhen Securities 100ETF, Yinhua Shenzhen Securities 100ETF, ICBC Credit Suisse Shenzhen Securities 100ETF, and China Merchants Shenzhen Securities 100ETF.

As of November 24, the total scale of these six products was 6.648 billion yuan. Among them, E Fund Shenzhen Stock Exchange 100ETF was listed the earliest among the above-mentioned products and has the largest scale. As of November 24, the scale of this product was 5.901 billion yuan.