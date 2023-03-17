Another online celebrity shop overturned for a long time, and the grilled fish was exposed to the trash can. The meal was brought back to the table. Have you ever eaten it?

You can eat fish, cook vegetables, and the price is right. Grilled fish is the first choice for many young people to have dinner together.Founded in 2015, Bantianyao Grilled Fish has opened more than 1,000 stores in just 8 years. This online celebrity restaurant brand is also known as “the top brand in the grilled fish world“.

However, this online celebrity shop has recently been exposed to food safety issues such as taking the food back from the trash can and continuing to serve it on the table.

According to the Beijing News, from late February to early March this year, reporters went undercover to two Bantianyao grilled fish stores in Hefei, Anhui Province.It was found that the fish ingredients used in the back kitchen are all frozen products. Many fish are still served on the table after being thawed and stored beyond the expiration date. Some store managers even asked that “as long as they don’t smell bad, they can continue to be used.”

According to the report, during the unannounced visit, there was a scene where the shabu-shabu that had been poured into the trash can was picked up again for processing, and then served to customers.

The reason is that a customer ordered a family portrait of shabu-shabu, but due to the delay in processing time, the almost-cooked family portrait of shabu-shabu was refunded by the customer. Later, the family portrait of shabu-shabu was not sold until the afternoon.

At 8 o’clock that night, another customer ordered another one, but the rest of the previous family photo with belly shabu had been thrown into the trash can.

I thought that I would take out another copy of the shabu-shabu for processing, but what is shocking is that the workersThe staff actually picked up the dumped family portrait from the trash can, and said, “It’s not clean, you won’t get sick if you eat it.”

In addition, this Bantianyao grilled fish store also has problems such as the fish has exceeded the shelf life after thawing, and it continues to be sold after washing.

According to the official website of Bantianyao Grilled Fish, the brand attaches great importance to the safety of ingredients.It even posted “Chongshian” on the homepage of the official website, declaring that “fresh ingredients are strictly selected”,But why do “strict selection of fresh ingredients” still have ingredients picked up from trash cans and frozen fish expired? Bantian Yao has not yet responded to this.