The bonus policy is expensive and not always effective

Word of Anpit – Company Italy, National Association for Industry and the Tertiary. Through its study centre, Article 46, Anpit has in fact reconstructed the map of bonuses introduced and extended by different governments in the last ten years. It is a good 162 billion which, in different forms and ways, have gone to support the economy. The figure is also conservative since it does not include building bonuses. However, the result was not always optimal.

And perhaps the same resources could have been used differently by financing a “profound reform of the Italian tax system, of a structural and permanent nature” as the president of Anpit claims, Federico Iadicicco. How? “Remodulating, simplifying and rationalizing the entire tax system: taxation on the income of individuals, companies and productive activities, the cost of labour, the cost of public services” as explained in a note from Anpit which organized a meeting in Rome precisely to present its proposal for tax reform.

A flood of money arrived between 2013 and 2022

“In the current Italian tax system there are multiple bonuses, with the most diverse contents. Some of which, mainly incentives. Individually they weigh a few hundred million euros a year – reads the Anpit study -. But if added together they form a large item of expense. Numerous bonuses, however, especially those to support income, have a multi-billion dollar cost”.

The personal income tax bonus is the most substantial item

In the period analyzed by the association, in fact, the item amounts to 85 billion. Practically almost half of the entire sum paid by the State. “Born in 2014 and made structural in 2015 (Renzi government), through the contribution of 80 euros per month paid to low-income employees (thresholds have changed over the years), it then became 100 euros in 2020 ″ continues the analysis which then reviews the other main bonuses.

Instead, less than half went into the pockets of companies (42 billion). Money that in ten years (therefore just over 4 billion a year) has financed initiatives such as the 4.0 tax credit on capital goods, the 4.0 training tax credit, the New Skills Fund, the On Enterprise project, the Nuova Sabatini and other minor instruments.

A figure not far from that destined for the Imorese ended up in spot interventions which have certainly not changed the fortunes of the country’s economy nor of Italian families. We are talking about measures that have drained 35 billion of public resources. Any examples? They range from the holiday bonus to the one for the spafrom incentives for the purchase of bikes and scooters to that for oò decoders passing to the bonus glasses, ascendosi, fixtures, appliances and so on and so forth.

However, the public money spent has not created greater wealth for Italians

According to Anpit, it is enough to look at the data to realize that something hasn’t worked as it should have. The GDP growth rates of the last ten years demonstrate this. Not only: despite the bonuses, inequality in the country has increased. “Observing the data on the distribution of wealth in the country (Oxfam data), however, it can be seen that at the end of the first half of 2019, Italian net wealth amounted to 9,297 billion euros, down 1% compared to June 2018 – explains the analyses -. The richest 20% of Italians owned almost 70% of the national wealth, the next 20% owned 16.9% of the national wealth, while the poorest 60% owned just 13.3% of the country’s wealth.

The situation then worsened over time. “The richest 10% of the Italian population (in terms of assets) today owns more than 6 times the wealth of the poorest half of the population. Comparing the top of the wealth pyramid with the poorest deciles, the result is even more disheartening: the wealth of the richest 5% of Italians (owners of 41% of net national wealth) is greater than all the wealth held by the poorest 80%. The net asset position of the richest 1% (which holds 22% of national wealth) is worth 17 times the total wealth held by the poorest 20% of the Italian population”.

“Our analysis has highlighted how the huge series of bonuses introduced in the last 10 years could instead have supported a profound structural reform of the Italian tax system. The study does not dispute the beneficial function that in some cases the Bonuses have exercised on the disposable income of individuals, but it is an evident fact that they have not represented a real and tangible opportunity for development and the growth of internal wealth” explained Iadicicco.

We can do better in the future. Starting with the taxman

Indeed, for the association of entrepreneurs it is necessary to do so given that resources are scarce. “The measures envisaged by the government regarding the simplification, remodulation and reduction of the taxation of productive activities appear consistent with what has been made explicit on several occasions, starting from the first months of the pandemic emergency” Anpit explains. But on the tax front, Anpit believes three moves are important. First one gradual reduction of IRAP for virtuous companies in the collective bargaining agreement. Then the halving of IRES through the detaxation of the profit reinvested in the company.

And, finally, the gradual reduction of the income tax brackets. The latter operation to be carried out in two phases. The first envisages the structural transition to a three-tier system, with rates designed to support the purchasing power of low-income individuals and families (with an immediate cut of two points from the first rate) and, in the medium-long period, raise the higher rate to 40% of the gross income received. The second is the reformulation of the taxation of natural persons on the basis of the family unit