Ansaldo, Edison and EDF have signed an agreement for the future of nuclear power in Italy and in Europe

Signed one letter of intent and Ansaldo Energia, Ansaldo Nucleare, the French nuclear giant Edf and its Italian subsidiary Edisonwhich is also the oldest energy company in Europe.

The agreement opens up new and (potentially) revolutionary scenariosfrom different points of view.

For Europewhich aims to develop low-carbon sources complementary to renewables, disengaging as much as possible from Russian gas.

For Italydove the nuclear it was blocked by the 1987 referendum, but there is a growing number of politicians and experts who stimulate reflection on the issue.

Finally, it is a significant one acceleration for the Italian industrial chaina, given that the immediate aim will be to enhance the skills of Ansaldo Nucleare in support of the development of new nuclear projects of the Edf group, which in turn is engaged in a tiring and very costly restructuring of the current nuclear park, whose block for maintenance contributed to a loss of €18 billion in 2022.

What does the agreement foresee for the future of nuclear energy in Italy and in Europe

The agreement, which will be subject to further binding steps, requires each of the three companies to bring its own expertise to the joint project.

Ansaldoas a component developer and service provider for theenergy and nuclear industry; Edf as the first nuclear power producer in the world, engaged in the realization of new nuclear projects based on its portfolio of technologies, such as small modular, mid-size EPR1200 reactors and large-size EPR reactors and finally Edisonas one of the main players in the energy sector engaged at the forefront of the Italian energy transition.

The comment by Edison’s CEO, Nicola Monti, on the agreement for the new nuclear power

“With this agreement, we are laying the foundations for a concrete and open reflection on the role of the new nuclear power in support of Italian energy transition“, points out Nicholas Monti, Chief Executive Officer of Edison. “A need that is all the more evident following the upheavals of last year, which demonstrate the importance of long-term strategic choices. The new nuclear power is complementary to the development of renewable sources and can represent a concrete solution to support the carbon neutrality objectives for 2050contributing to theenergy independence of the European system“.

