Ansaldo Energia, Fabbri (formerly General Electric) is the new CEO

Fabrizio Fabbri is the new CEO of Ansaldo Energy: the Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which met under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempinidesignated Fabbri, in place of the outgoing party Joseph Marino.

Joseph Marino had resigned on February 1st “to seize new professional opportunities” and go on to cover the position of CEO of Group of Hitachi Rail. His departure had aroused concerns in the unions and workers for the completion of the business plan and the expected recapitalization, but reassurances had arrived from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Fabrizio Fabbri58 years old, is a manager with a long professional career and thirty years of experience in the Energy and Oil & Gas sector, which has led him to hold numerous positions of responsibility in American companies General Electrice later EthoeEnergy.

He started his career in 1988 in Ricciarelli Spa (Sasib Group) to then enter, in December 1989, the Tuscan Nuovo Pignone, at the time controlled by Eni and then ceded to General Electric. Within the Italian industrial perimeter of General Electric, Fabbri held various positions, including in Europe, arriving to assume the role of General Manager for Southern and Eastern Europe of the European branch of the American group and, at the same time, starting from 2015, also the position of CEO of Alstom Power Italia (also GE group). In this role he managed, in particular, the entire business of GE Power Services.

Subscribe to the newsletter

