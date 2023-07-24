Anshan City’s Fixed Asset Investment Soars, Driving Economic Recovery

Anshan, China – In a significant boost to the city’s economic recovery, Anshan’s fixed asset investment has surpassed expectations and achieved the goal of “double over half”. This achievement has been attributed to the strong momentum generated by the ongoing project construction boom.

According to the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Anshan has prioritized project construction as part of its three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. This strategic focus has ignited a surge in project construction and propelled the city’s investment in fixed assets to increase by 19.2% in the first half of this year. This puts Anshan in the third position among all the provinces in China.

The positive outcome of the investment “horse” has had a ripple effect on the overall economic operation of the city, which has witnessed a rebound and improvement. The city’s business environment has been optimized, enterprises have been actively served, and project construction has been accelerated. These factors have played a crucial role in achieving new breakthroughs in Anshan’s overall revitalization.

Several major engineering projects have witnessed remarkable progress. Anshan Iron and Steel’s sintering machine environmental protection upgrading and transformation project has been completed and tested successfully. Additionally, Tai’an State Power Investment Co., Ltd.’s 500,000-kilowatt wind power project is expected to achieve full-capacity grid-connected power generation by the end of the year. Moreover, 528 projects worth more than 50 million yuan have been resumed or newly started, including social investment projects, industrial “four reforms” projects, and urban construction projects. The city has also fast-tracked the 80 municipal key projects of the “521” scheme.

Central-local cooperation has also been a key factor in driving development. Anshan established a dedicated class for central-local cooperation at the beginning of the year, which has facilitated the momentum of progress. Through this cooperation, 106 projects worth more than 100 million yuan have been reserved and promoted. Furthermore, 14 projects, including Anshan Iron and Steel’s new energy vehicle electrical steel, have resumed work, and 18 new projects, such as the Dagushan Open Pit Ecological Restoration Project, are set to begin in the second half of the year. Additionally, nine projects, like the sodium ion new energy storage manufacturing base and the production capacity improvement of Anshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.’s eastern mining area, have been signed under the comprehensive revitalization symposium between state-owned central enterprises and Liaoning Province.

In order to accelerate the construction of key projects, Anshan has focused on resolving long-standing issues. Stagnant projects like the Xi’anshan Iron Mine and Minmetals Chentaigou Iron Mine have received a much-needed investment injection of nearly 4 billion yuan in the first half of this year. Furthermore, projects such as Xingang International Plaza and Singapore Giti Health Industry City are set to be completed or restarted soon, which will inject vitality into the stable growth of expansion investment.

The achievements made in Anshan’s fixed asset investment are a testament to the city’s dedication to revitalization and robust economic recovery. With such positive momentum, Anshan is poised to witness further growth and development in the coming months.

