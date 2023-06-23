Home » Ansiah, the new artist who is driving young people crazy. That’s who it is
Upstream. Mysterious, but also very modern. Singer Ansiah arrives in the playlist of Radio Zeta (reference point for the kids) and more. We know about him Very little and this is the big news: it seems that many venues have already asked your management for availability for Ansiah. There is really so much curiosity why Ansiah with “Nothing good” (Gotham Dischi under exclusive license to Artist First), officially enters radio programming.

“Looking desperately for something without ever finding it, always being excluded from society, a constant sense of not belonging”, word of Ansiah. A sound morbidoma electronic, one more step in the line that Ansiah has been tracing for months with her works. The single poses many existential questions, perhaps the most important is precisely: is staying outside the gates of paradise certainly a demerit note? Maybe not, as the lyrics and the refrain focus on this explains. A new awareness, which aims to weaken the deepest convictions of a boy facing today’s society.

