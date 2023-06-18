Answers to general questions about the “collection fee” of No. 4142 VV RVG

Checklist: General questions about No. 4142 VV RVG (collection fee)

1. How is the fee calculated according to No. 4142 VV RVG? The fee is calculated based on the value of the item. After § 2 RVG, the value of the object of the legal activity is decisive.

2. What rules apply to determining the value of the item? The general regulations of §§ 22 ff. RVG (principles).

3. So does the scope of the legal activity play no role? No, the collection fee covers every activity performed with regard to the collection, regardless of its scope. Since this is a purely value-based fee, the scope has no influence on the amount of the fee. The activity carried out with regard to the collection is also no longer taken into account when determining the other fees within the scope of § 14 RVG considered.

4. How to proceed in the case of several object values ​​in the same matter? Several object values ​​in the same matter are added together (LG Osnabrück JurBüro 21, 465; to determine the value in cases where proceedings are combined: LG Kiel AGS 21, 189).

5. How is the item value determined? If necessary, the lawyer must determine the value of the fee of No. 4142 VV RVG by the court according to § 33 Have RVG fixed. The general rules of § 33 RVG (including Burhoff/Volpert/Burhoff, RVG criminal and fine matters, 6th ed., part marginal no. 990 ff. with model application).

6. Which value is to be used as a basis for the object value? The objective value is decisive for the object value. The subjective interest of the person concerned is irrelevant (Gerold/Schmidt/Burhoff, RVG, 25th ed., VV 4142 para. 19).

7. How is the value measured? The value is measured according to the economic interest of the accused in defending against confiscation.

8. What applies to a direct debit request? The nominal value of a possibly titled collection claim is decisive. It does not matter whether there are considerable doubts as to the recoverability of the claim for collection due to the accused’s lack of assets (BGH RVGreport 19, 412 with additional references).

9. What rules apply to an attachment in rem? In the case of an attachment in rem, the value of the object is based on an estimate of the claim to be secured in accordance with § 23 Abs. 1 S. 1 und 2 RVG i. V. m. § 53 Para. 1 No. 1 GKG, § 3 ZPO (BGH AGS 18, 558; OLG Nürnberg AGS 22, 185). The decisive factor here is the economic interest of the person concerned in defending against the attachment claim, whereby the specific economic situation must be taken into account. Note | However, the relevant interest of the person concerned in averting the arrest does not go further than assets that can be accessed in the course of the execution of the arrest (BGH, loc. cit.; OLG Frankfurt/Main, RVGreport 17, 420).

10. Is a deduction to be made due to the provisional nature of the measure? There is no uniform answer to this question in case law. In part, e.g. B. in the case of an arrest, only a third of the value is accepted (OLG Hamm AGS 08, 341; OLG Munich AGS 10, 543; OLG Nürnberg AGS 22, 185; LG Kempten JurBüro 18, 596). In some cases, deductions are rejected (OLG Frankfurt/Main RVGreport 17, 420; OLG Rostock JurBüro 18, 407; left open by BGH RVG prof. 19, 46).

11. How is the value of the object measured in the revision procedure? The object value for the activity in the revision procedure is measured according to the economic interest in the success of the revision (BGH RVG prof. 19, 58).

12. What is the point in time when determining the value of the object? As a rule of thumb, the value of the item at the time the fee is incurred in the respective stage of the procedure is decisive (BGH RVG prof. 19, 58; not applicable for advice a. A.: LG Amberg RVG report 19, 354; RVG report 19, 431; AG Mainz RVGreport 19, 141; 19, 424). Note | Subsequent increases/reductions have no effect on additional fees already incurred (OLG Bamberg AGS 07, 192).

13. What is the value of the object based on if the final motion of the public prosecutor’s office in the main hearing is lower than the indications recognizable in the case file at the time of the deliberation? Decisive are the indications recognizable in the case file at the time of the consultation (KG NStZ-RR 05, 358; OLG Karlsruhe NStZ-RR 07, 391; OLG Oldenburg NJW 10, 884; Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart RVG prof. 10, 170; LG Magdeburg StRR 08, 480).

14. Does the fee also apply if the item value is less than EUR 30 (so-called minor area)? No, in minor cases the fee of No. 4142 VV RVG according to Note 2 does not arise. This means that the provision has no meaning for the confiscation of items in the minor area, in particular not for the confiscation of instruments of inferior crime (plus BT printed matter 15/1971, p. 228).