Antares Vision, an Italian multinational leader in traceability and quality control, today announced the unaudited preliminary results for the first half of 2022. In particular, the company closed the period with consolidated net revenues of € 85.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2021 and a 31% YoY growth in orders. As reported by the company note, in these first six months the Life Science business area represented 61% (+ 15% YoY) of total consolidated net revenues, while the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods business area, including food, beverages and cosmetics) stood at 39% (+ 10% YoY).

At the business model level, in the first half of 2022, the significant growth recorded in Services and SaaS / Smart Data (overall + 73% YoY) strengthens the positioning of the Antares Vision Group in data management through digital innovation.