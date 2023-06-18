Anti-China duties against electric cars, what Europe risks

Positive assessments and some criticism (actually from the government of only one country) following the decision of the European Commission to study tariffs on Chinese electric cars to counter the increasingly massive importation, which threatens continental production and puts thousands of jobs at risk. The same EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, would be “very favorable” to the launch of the investigation. The cornerstone of the problem lies in the fact that electric cars produced in Beijing would benefit from electricity at home concessions such as to at least constitute the suspicion of unfair competition if exported to the 27 countries of the Union. Hence the EU anti-dumping beacon that would be lit as early as July.

The Chinese government and the conquest of markets

The Chinese system has always been based on gigantic state subsidy programs for industries that the communist party wants to turn into global champions, which is forbidden for European industries, which are therefore at a disadvantage. For this the European Union has already put barriers on Chinese products such as steel and aluminum or solar panelsbut has so far avoided targeting assets such as cars, trains and medical devices, for fear of unleashing the wrath of Beijing and a consequent trade war with the imposition of tariffs also by the Asian giant. Tariffs that could put European industry in serious difficulty. For this reason, there is extreme caution within the EU on how to deal with the boom in Chinese car exports.

A decision worth 24 billion euros

But is the extent of the danger it represents from the Dragon quantifiable? According to a study conducted by Allianz Trade European manufacturers could lose 7 billion euros of profits by 2030. The Chinese imports of electric vehicles, the study predicts, could cost a total of 24 billion euros in terms of economic output in 2030, which translates into a 0.15% drop in GDP in Europe.

And according to what was reported in a recent study by the analyst firm Pwc, by 2025 could be imported into Europe up to 800,000 passenger cars made in China, most of them electric. According to the report, this trend would turn Europe into an importer of cars, with an import surplus of more than 221,000 vehicles in 2025. Just to give an idea of ​​the turnaround, in 2015, the export surplus European was about 1.7 million vehicleswhile already in 2022 this value has dropped to just 76,000 units.

Europe at a great crossroads

On the one hand there are a whole series of countries in favor of the anti-China shield. At the forefront is Paris (aka the Stellantis Group and Renault) who are investing heavily in the transformation of the automotive industry, and support the work of the EU Commission. “We must not repeat in the electric car market – said the French president Macron – the mistakes we made with photovoltaics, where we created a dependency on Chinese industry and made its producers prosper”. Along the same lines Carlo Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

“Very simply – said the number one of the Italian-French group – we should ask the European Union to impose on Chinese manufacturers who export cars to Europe at least the same conditions with which Western manufacturers export to China“. The CEO of Stellantis pointed out that Chinese brands today have to pay duties of 10% to import cars into the European Union while the car manufacturers of the Old Continent are confronted with duties between 15% and 25% to export vehicles built in Europe to China.

Instead, it is divided Germany which has long boasted a privileged import-export relationship with Beijing. The government of Berlin believes that the potential retaliation could make life even more difficult for European companies that have large investments in China. What’s more, in these days, the German executive is preparing the imminent vertexwhen the cancel Olaf Scholz will host Chinese ministers. But the government has to deal with one German auto industry that wants restrictions and so the game is open. With regard to Italy, the government in tune with Washington stands evaluating the new strategy regarding the Way. of silk.

The Dragon ready to plant the flag

Meanwhile in recent months, Chinese brands such as World, Great Wall and Ora they launched one massive offensive sales in Europe, where they are rapidly gaining market share with electric vehicles of increasing quality and low price. Not only that: the Dragon is also accelerating on the road to building own industrial plants in Europe and the USA. Historical brands, such as Volvo, they have long been Chinese. And Great Wall has announced plans to open a large factory in Hungary or the Czech Republic.

The American recipe

In Europe there are those who look at what has been decided in the USA. The Department of the Treasury of the United States has launched new tax rules for electric vehicles which decrease or will completely eliminate tax credits for cars manufactured abroad. A move designed precisely to counter China, the world‘s largest producer of both electric cars and batteries. The new rules are based on the provisions of the Inflaction reduction act, Biden’s plan to transition green from 369 billion dollars.

In essence, the tax breaks are triggered if at least 50% of the components per battery is manufactured or assembled in North America (a requirement that gives access to $3,750) and that 40% of minerals used either extracted in the USA or in countries that have a free trade agreement with Washington (requirement that gives access to another 3,750 dollars). Then there are direct incentives for the purchase of new cars: lo “discount” goes up to $7,500 if the chosen car has at least 65% of components manufactured in the USA. Also in this case, China is in the sights.