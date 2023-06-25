Anti Covid masks not in order. “But Minenna made them unlock”

Minenna case: masks unlocked even if not in order

“From the investigations by the prosecutors of Forlì, a disturbing insight into the controls during the emergency”. Repubblica writes today in reference to the case of Marcello Minenna, director general of the Customs Agency until last January. Also according to Repubblica, “the masks were imported without any type of control. On the contrary: even knowing that the certificates were not in order, the Customs, this at least reconstructs the Forlì prosecutor’s office, they let them through thanks to the phone call from Minenna who vouched for her friend Pini”, entrepreneur and former member of parliament of the League.

As Repubblica recounts, “in the most difficult moment of the pandemic, it is now history, one of the main problems was being able to find them. Masks above all, but also gowns, shoes, eye protection. The main channel was the Chinese one but since it was medical devices it was necessary to have guarantees on the characteristics. The Higher Institute of Health had organized a certification center. But, alone, it could not be enough. And so the two commissioners – Domenico Arcuri, first, and Giuseppe Figliuolo then – had closed a agreement with the Customs: it was up to them to check the authenticity of the certificates in order to be able to place the devices on the market. However, the investigation shows that this did not happen”.

One of the episodes, that of March 31, 2020, is told in this way by Repubblica which cites the investigating judge in the arrest warrant: “Pini has a load of “uncertified” masks that need to be cleared through customs. He knows perfectly well that there are problems: his forwarder tells him (“it came out non-releasable”) but he had also talked about it before with his Chinese supplier. This is why he writes “to his friend Marcello”, “precisely because he was aware – notes the investigating judge – of the fact that he was importing medical devices without a valid EC certificate on behalf of the Romagna Ausl and also failing to comply with the certification procedure in derogation»”.

Repubblica continues: “Pini needed that “the territorially competent customs office, Milan 3, did not carry out in-depth checks on the documentation produced and, therefore, proceeded to release the goods”. moves. Call the manager of the Milanese office. The masks are unlocked. “Thank Martone (editor’s note, the office manager) on behalf of me and Minenna” writes Pini to his forwarder. And he promptly sends a message. “Good evening doctor Martone, I sincerely thank you for your exquisite attention and bring you the greetings and personal thanks of Doctor Pini, the holder of the Code and former parliamentarian of the Republic and of Doctor Minenna”. The manager promptly replies: “Duty, see you next time””.

