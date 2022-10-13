Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 450 thousand professionals have already applied for the 200 euro and 150 euro anti-inflation bonuses. After the start of the requests, last September 26, the pension funds of the category have in fact received more than 234 thousand applications, more than one in two for both bonuses (option reserved for those with 2021 income below 20 thousand euros), while another 217,874 applications were sent to INPS by professionals enrolled in the separate management.

And already this week, from Wednesday 12 October, the Professional Funds will start the first payments for both bonuses. Judging by the numbers, even if the sums will be paid in chronological order of presentation of the application, the financial capacity does not worry. The flood wave was in fact concentrated in the first days, as in the most classic of click days, and today the flow has been reduced: Cassa forense, the professional body with the most questions (one out of three of the 234 thousand), has 75,438 received in the first seven days (see graph) and then 5,000 from 4 to 7 October, thus reaching 80,312 requests. At this rate, even those who decide at the last moment – perhaps to have a clear picture of incomes, given that there is time until November 30 for the request – should not be left speechless.

Bonuses and resources

Provided by the Aid-bis decree law, the 200 euro bonus is intended for professionals with declared 2021 income up to 35 thousand euro, registered in the separate Inps management or in the category pension funds. To finance it, there is a dowry of 600 million euros, of which 95.6 million reserved for the professional funds. The Aid-ter law decree then introduced a further bonus of 150 euros for those with incomes of up to 20 thousand euros, financed with another 412 million euros, this time shared between INPS and category bodies.

Well, at the moment the sums requested from the professional funds amount to a total of 68.3 million euros for both bonuses (see the graph alongside) which could even decrease at the end, because not all applications submitted will then be admitted. (in addition to income, it is necessary to examine any double registration with INPS, registration with the Cassa as at 18 May and a partial contribution regularity). Of the approximately 69 million, 46.8 are destined for those who have requested the € 200 bonus: once these requests have been paid, more than half of the 95.6 million available are still left. Therefore, as the association of the coffers (Adepp) had estimated, there are no problems of capacity. But even for the additional fee of 150 euros there shouldn’t be any difficulties: the funds “booked” by the professionals so far amount to about 22 million.

Strengthened also by this trend, the Casse have therefore communicated to the Ministry of Labor their intention to immediately pay everything, up to 350 euros, to those who are entitled to it. The first transfers will arrive, in fact, starting from 12 September, one week after the first weekly monitoring was sent to the Ministry. And so on to follow with the weekly application submission (the day should be Tuesday) and the payment from the following week.