Intel’s 13th-generation Core debuted, with a huge performance improvement, successfully defeating the hot AMD Ryzen 7000 series, but for gamers, AMD also has a big killer, and that is the 3D V-Cache cached version.

With the additional 64MB 3D V-Cache stacking cache, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is unmatched in game performance.

AMD has long confirmed that the Ryzen 7000 series will also have a 3D cache version, and even future series will continue to have it.

In terms of release time, there was a previous roadmap showing that the Ryzen 7000X3D version will debut in the fourth quarter of this year, butAccording to the latest leaks, the Ryzen 7000X3D will be officially released at the CES 2023 exhibition early next year.

However, the specific models and specifications are still lacking. It is rumored that there are three models, namely Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. If each CCD is stacked with 64MB of cache, the total cache can reach up to 208MB.

It is worth mentioning that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D sacrificed frequency for cache, and even locked overclocking (later cracked),The Ryzen 7000X3D is expected to be unlocked in frequency, taking into account both gaming and daily benchmark performance.

As usual,There will also be two next-generation mobile platforms at CES 2023, one is the Ryzen 7000H and Ryzen 7000U series, and the other is the 13th-generation Core H/P/U seriesbut does not rule out Intel’s early release.