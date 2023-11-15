Home » Anti-mafia prosecutors warn Meloni and Nordio: “Justice reform not welcome”
Business

Anti-mafia prosecutors warn Meloni and Nordio: “Justice reform not welcome”

by admin
Anti-mafia prosecutors warn Meloni and Nordio: “Justice reform not welcome”

The anti-mafia prosecutors and that clear message addressed to the government. The magistrates did not spare criticism

Georgie Melons last Monday afternoon he met i anti-mafia prosecutor to take stock of the situation Italia and have a direct discussion on different topics. It wasn’t a firing squad, on the contrary, everything – we read in Il Foglio – took place in a “climate of great dialogue and collaboration“. Certainly, however, the head of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate (Dnaa), Giovanni Melilloand the leaders of the twenty-six anti-mafia district prosecutors’ offices they did not spare criticism towards the government during the meeting. After welcoming the representatives of the executive, Melillo and the prosecutors held a series of speeches focused mainly on theme of the fight against organized crime.

Read also: Salvini: “Strike reduced from 9 to 12”. Unions confirm the protest

Read also: The right to strike is a fine and delicate mechanism: it should not be abused

If some magistrates preferred to highlight the particular criminal situation of their territory, others – continues Il Foglio – have gone as far as advance more general reflections on the usefulness of some reforms on the government’s agenda, expressing doubts (in front of the Minister of Justice Nordic), on the abolition of abuse of office (considered by prosecutors as an important “spy crime”), on the reform of wiretaps and also on separation of careers. The magistrates clearly told the prime minister that those types of reforms they are not welcome to the category. The Prime Minister listened to the doubts expressed by the prosecutors and commented: “No clashes between powers“.

See also  Waterdrop's second-quarter revenue of 939.4 million yuan will launch a $50 million stock repurchase plan

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Navigating Exchange Houses in Colombia: Tips for Getting...

CapitalOne buys Discover credit cards, Visa and Mastercard...

Street photo relay challenge! The photos taken by...

Financing of social works – AHV, IV and...

BancoPosta Universo Start: Opinions and Reviews, Is it...

Regular employees of Gaohe Automobile: We did not...

CO2 pricing Return the income immediately, but do...

The Top 3 Best-Selling Pickup Trucks in the...

Wikileaks: Assange’s hearing begins, he risks extradition to...

Increasing production capacity, seeking innovation and expanding the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy