The Cop27 of Sharm el-Sheikh has offered interesting ideas in the last few years. For Italy, the new Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, has revealed the desire to face the challenge of reaching 100% renewable energy. In the meantime, the minister – who met the US envoy for the climate, John Kerry in Egypt – briefly indicates the ambition to reach 7, or even 10, authorized gigawatts compared to 5.5 at the end of August. Far greater numbers than the mere 1.5 gigawatts of new plants in 2021.

The logic of a green anti-OPEC alliance

In the challenge to combat climate change, a very strong position has also emerged from across the Channel to put together a sort of large “anti-Opec” alliance made up of countries highly active in renewable energy. To propose this green counter-alliance against the leading countries in the production of fossil fuels was Ed Miliband, Shadow Climate Change Secretary of the UK Labor Party. A clean energy alliance that would lead the countries involved to cooperate to source components at lower prices, promote the expansion of wind, solar and other forms of low-carbon energy and potentially sharing or exporting electricity through connected grids.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Costa Rica and Kenya are potential UK partners with Labor pledging to produce 100% low-carbon electricity by 2030. Labor leader, Keir Starmer, has vowed to lift the current ban on onshore wind farms, which offer the cheapest form of renewable energy . Changes to the planning system under David Cameron have effectively prevented the construction of new onshore wind farms in the UK since 2015. Also on the Labor agenda is a halt to new oil and gas licenses being granted in the North Sea, while the current Conservative government plans to grant more than 100 development and exploration licences.

Today is cheaper to save the planet than to destroy it



“This potential clean energy alliance is like an anti-OPEC – said Miliband -. I say anti-OPEC because OPEC is a cartel, a group of countries working together to keep prices high. This would be one way for countries to come together to be at the forefront and say, “We will provide clean energy and it will help bring prices down, not just for us but for others.”

The collapse in the price of renewable energy over the past decade has been “the greatest source of optimism we should all have” about the climate crisis. “It is now cheaper to save the planet than to destroy it”, cuts short Miliband in an interview with the Guardian.

position on nuclear power

Labor also wants three new nuclear power stations, in line with the opinion of the Climate Change Committee. Biomass power generation should be “carefully scrutinized,” he promised, to ensure it is environmentally sustainable and economically viable.

Miliband has accused the UK government of behaving like “climate chameleons”. The Conservatives went back to fracking, proposed a new coal mine, granted new oil and gas licenses, gave tax breaks to fossil fuels and maintained the ban on onshore wind.

The new UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, initially he snubbed the Cop27 summit and prevented King Charles from attending, only to change his mind and go to Sharm el-Sheikh for a day. Sunak “just doesn’t understand this agenda. He doesn’t understand that it’s the future, that this is the future of our economy”, were Miliband’s harsh words during the interview with the Guardian, also targeting the doubts about the Net Zero goals put forward by the Tories. “That means we’re saying we want to continue with more expensive, dirty fossil fuels for our energy system, not greener, cheaper renewable energy.”

As well as aiming for 100% renewable energy by 2030, the Labor Party aims to set up a national publicly owned energy company, GB Energyand an asset fund to invest in green technologies and green jobs.