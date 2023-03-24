Home Business Anti-tank: Uranium core – This is what makes British ammunition so dangerous
Business

Anti-tank: Uranium core – This is what makes British ammunition so dangerous

by admin
Anti-tank: Uranium core – This is what makes British ammunition so dangerous

MIn late January, Britain became the first country to pledge to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine to defend its territory against Russia. Now the London government is pushing ahead again. This time with a special ammo type.

Great Britain plans to supply special armor-piercing ammunition with a super-hard depleted uranium core. Experts speak of DU ammunition, from English depleted uranium. While the military rave about the unique properties of uranium ammunition, experts have been arguing about its danger for years.

See also  Def, Landini: "5 billion is insufficient". Draghi: "Difficult months, confrontation and pact"

You may also like

Stefano Azzi: «Serie A is of great interest,...

So much smartphone use is allowed in the...

Unicredit, Goldman Sachs opens options on 6.2% of...

Israel – Netanyahu wants to end “division of...

Schlein against Fazio and Littizzetto: the sensational tweet...

Accenture: growing revenues, but the company cuts 19,000...

Another domestic new crown oral drug has been...

Reviews and Opinions on the Deposit Account, Is...

German Naval Yards: “None of the 100 billion...

Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy