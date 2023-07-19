Antibiotics gap: 500 medicines in short supply – powerlessness in front of super germs

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices currently lists around 500 drugs as not available, most of which are manufactured in China and India. The list includes a number of medicines that are vital for patients, antihypertensives, anticancer drugs, antibiotics.

In the case of antibiotics, the situation is particularly dramatic. Many germs are becoming increasingly resistant to common drugs that have been effective for decades. And new types of preparations are not in sight. The World Health Organization, WHO for short, warns of a “global threat” to public health and the economy.

